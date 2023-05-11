It seems that Helmut Marko has issued an ultimatum; it is now really all or nothing for Nyck de Vries…

It’s not so nice to be Nyck de Vries at the moment. At least, if we include the news coverage motorsport.com may believe. It seems that Helmut Marko has given Nyck de Vries an ultimatum. Perform now, or wiggle.

Nyck would have exactly three races to achieve results, otherwise it will be over for the sympathetic Frisian, who is employed by Alpha Tauri. In short, points must be achieved, otherwise it is done. And if Helmut says something like that, it will happen.

All or nothing for Nyck de Vries

Of course it is not the case that De Vries drives a top car, but he also bakes quite little of it, unfortunately. Not only is he driven around by his teammate almost every race weekend, he also regularly damages.

Most recently in Azerbaijan twice and in the last race in Miami he hit the McLaren of Lando Norris. And that doesn’t look good on your resume. And if that’s not bad enough, he hasn’t scored a single point yet, unlike teammate Yuki Tsunoda, who already finished in the points twice.

He has until the Spanish Grand Prix to prove himself, and if that fails he will have to leave the elite club of Formula 1 bosses. And he certainly doesn’t want that, it took him enough effort to join that group of heroes.

His successor is now also eager, that would be none other than Daniel Ricciardo. Who has already visited the Alpha Tauri factory, not entirely coincidentally. One is dead… Exactly.

Let’s hope that Nyck de Vries has the leak over soon. You wish such a boy success. Not only with the red-white-blue glasses on, but anyway.

Go Nyck, go for everything!

