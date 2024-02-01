Don't worry, 'cause girl, this would suit you. Treat yourself'kisses from the tax authorities' is not a message you will soon receive from the Tax Authorities. However, the tax authorities will soon be monitoring your status on online platforms such as Vinted and Marktplaats. Not for unsolicited purchasing advice, but for whether you properly file your tax return when you sell things.

If you use an online platform such as Vinted or Marktplaats more than 30 items sells or for more than 2,000 eurosthen this platform must pass on your transactions to the tax authorities. He will then check whether you have to pay taxes on it. But a car is easily worth more than 2,000 euros. From now on, do you suddenly have to pay tax if you sell your own car on Marktplaats?

'30 items or 2,000 euros is the standard by which the platforms must transfer their data to the Tax Authorities. This does not mean that you are liable for tax, as there are different rules attached to it. The amount is not distinctive, what matters is the frequency [van handelen] and the purpose,” a spokesperson for the Tax Authorities tells TopGear Netherlands.

If you sell your own car, you don't have to worry about the Tax Authorities, the spokesperson explains: 'If you bought a car a few years ago and you want to sell it this year, you can have fun with it yourself. had of. You sell this because you want a new one, so then it is not a business transaction, but a private transaction.' You then pay no additional tax.

“If you buy a car today and sell it for a higher price next week, and you do this regularly, it appears as if you are doing business,” says the spokesperson. 'The most important thing is the intention. Purchasing and selling with the aim of making money from it then starts to look like a business activity,” the Tax Authorities explain.

The chance of being caught increases

If you have in recent years on the side If you occasionally sold cars online for a little profit, you may have been able to do so without paying taxes. “If you trade via Marktplaats, it will probably come to light more quickly,” the Tax Authorities told Top Gear. The new rules do have an impact on hobby traders.

Before there was Marktplaats, you could get caught if you traded in cars without paying tax: 'You used to advertise with the Speurders in the newspaper, that was also checked, but that was a lot more work.' The new rules therefore make things a little easier for the Tax Authorities. And maybe even a bit more fun.