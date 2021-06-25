Mayors will no longer be about the lockdown rules themselves next fall. If the corona virus still flares up, the cabinet will announce lockdown rules per region. Last year, mayors were allowed to decide on this themselves, but that did not happen, so that action came too late.











This was announced by outgoing Minister of Health Hugo de Jonge (CDA) last night in a debate about the corona measures. The Netherlands will continue from the lock tomorrow, but the cabinet is strongly taking into account a revival of the corona virus from autumn. To this end, ‘dike monitoring’ is now being set up, with sewage surveillance, sufficient vaccine stock and sufficient GGD capacity for testing and contact investigations.

If the autumn wave unexpectedly flares up in a certain region, the cabinet will intervene, De Jonge said: “The lesson from last year is that you should not say: ‘See for yourself what is sensible’. Then you see that people in those regions find it exciting to take measures. That is why we want to announce measures nationally that will then apply regionally. It doesn’t make sense when there is a revival in the bible belt also close the cafes in Amsterdam, and vice versa.”

Lost precious time

After the summer of last year, the virus exploded in some regions, but mayors barely intervened. With this regional administrative passivity, precious time has been lost to turn around the second wave, according to the Binnenhof. “They all wanted to stand behind the broad back of the cabinet,” ministers said earlier. De Jonge now wants to approach this differently. It is not known when exactly regional lockdown measures are needed. The guideline will be the previously drawn up road map.

According to De Jonge, the approach to the coronavirus is going in the right direction, especially due to the growing number of vaccinated people. However, it is too early to say goodbye to the most important measures in a hurry. The 1.5 meter distance will remain in place until mid-August, precisely to protect people who have not yet been able to be vaccinated. Yesterday, the House of Representatives called for D66 and PVV, among others, to let go of this basic measure already or at least a few weeks earlier. But De Jonge does not think that is wise, “Mid-August is a new weighing moment, by then all adults who wish to do so can be vaccinated and it will be more clear about the spread and consequences of the new Delta variant.”