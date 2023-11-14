The snow has arrived and the ski resorts respond presently. Here is the opening calendar for the 2023-24 winter season

Monica Conforti

Always in the front row, the Trentino he wants to surpass and improve last year's performances, which saw him record 7 million visitors on 800 kilometers of slopes distributed between the two large areas, the Dolomiti Superski and it Skirama Dolomiti Adamello Brenta (served by 227 ski lifts). It starts with the opening of the first turnstiles Saturday 18 November: there Ski area of Madonna di Campiglio, with the tracks in the upper part of the Grostè, and the Passo del Tonale, also in the upper part of the Skiarea Pontedilegno-Tonale and that of the Presena glacier thanks to their position at high altitude which favored the accumulation of snow. Also for this season, theopportunity to ski at night two evenings a weekon the Valena slope (blue) at Passo Tonale and on the Valbione (red) at Ponte di Legno.

the opening calendar — After these two tasty previews, the following weekends will kick off the ski season on a large scale. From Saturday 25 November you can ski in the Paganella ski areas and the Latemar Ski Center from the Pampeago side. From December 2ndinstead, it will be the turn of Folgarida Marilleva, Pinzolo (where a new cableway will come into operation in the Prà Rodont and Doss del Sabion area), Peio, Monte Bondone, Folgaria, Alpe Cermis, Alpe Lusia and Passo San Pellegrino. And for the traditional Immaculate Conception weekend they will add, from December 5th, Val di Fassa, San Martino di Castrozza and Lavarone. TO Tonale Passon the subject of systems, the novelty of the season is the installation of new chairlift six-placed Valena at Passo del Tonale. The facility will be equipped with heated seats and will make access to the snow park and the blue slope used by beginners more comfortable and quicker. Furthermore, the highly anticipated "Winter Opening Party" on December 9th which will mark the start of the season winter 2023/24punctuated by sports competitions and concerts, while on Sunday 10 December – for the third year in a row – Vermiglio will host the Cyclocross World Cup. From the Ghiaccio del Presena the stands out among the slopes "Paradise", which this year virtually blows out its 60 candles: 3 kilometers long and with a maximum gradient of 45% it ensures adrenaline and fun for the best. It is no coincidence that it was included in the top ten of the best Italian slopes.

Monte Bondone — Three events in a single weekend on the Alpe di Trento: a sporting proposal from Monte Bondone Welcome Winter, signed by the Municipality of Trento and scheduled from Friday 15th to Sunday 17th December with a focus on ski mountaineering and all the winter activities which can be carried out on the mountain overlooking the city of the Council. The objective is to present the many peculiarities of the ski area, starting from the ski mountaineering meeting, a continually growing winter activity, under the stars with "Bondone Night Uphill". The initiatives continue with the first edition of the Fisi individual classic race Bondone Ski Raid and with many outdoor initiatives in the Meet Bondone package. An innovative idea that involves champions, athletes and enthusiasts skialp and to those who want to try this splendid sporting practice for the first time, as well as cross country skiingor simply go for a comfortable snowshoe hike in the area of ​​the Viote Alpine Botanical Garden.