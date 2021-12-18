One of the most prominent questions currently being asked is: Where are these forces stationed?

The British newspaper “The Guardian” published a map showing the concentration of Russian forces in 6 main locations on the border with Ukraine, in what resembles the shape of the arc that applies to the western neighbor.

The Russian military deployment begins from the Yelnya region in the north to the Crimea in the south, and this means that the attack, if it occurs, may target several locations in Ukraine, which will distract the military efforts of the latter.

The mobilization of these forces began last spring, in the framework of military exercises, and after the end of the exercises, not all forces returned to their barracks.

The following is a breakdown of the deployment of Russian forces on the borders of Ukraine:

Yelnia: Various units of the different Russian field army are stationed in this area, which were spotted by satellites on November 9.

Bogonovo training camp: Huge forces remained in this camp, even after the end of last spring’s exercises, and videos published in early December indicate the arrival of new forces at the site.

The railway station in Maslovka: Footage published on social networks, in early December, showed tanks and cannons, believed to be part of a missile system on railways near the area.

East Kursk training camp: Units of the Sixth Russian Army were deployed in this region on November 21.

VolgogradAn infantry brigade of the Airborne Forces was deployed in this area, as footage showed vehicles carrying the brigade’s members on November 28 towards western Russia, at a distance of 700 km from its barracks.

Military sites in the Crimea: Several military units have been deployed since the beginning of reinforcements in this area since October, including tank battalions and missile systems, and a huge camp was established in the area in mid-November.

Russia has moved hundreds of tanks, artillery, and even short-range ballistic missiles from as far away as Siberia to the borders of Ukraine.

According to US intelligence, Russia may launch a military attack on Ukraine by the end of next January, with nearly 100 tactical battalions comprising 175,000 soldiers.

Current estimates suggest that Russia has wiped out 50 tactical battalions on the border with Ukraine, and is a formidable force capable of bypassing Ukraine’s defenses.

But the Kremlin denies plans to invade Ukraine, citing Western provocations and Ukrainian mobilizations in return, and stresses that Russia’s military moves do not threaten anyone.

Recently, Russian rhetoric has become tougher, as President Vladimir Putin has demanded that Ukraine not join NATO or host missile systems for it, to heighten tension, but Putin is unlikely to get these concessions from the West.

In military terms, the Guardian says that Russian forces will not remain outside their barracks indefinitely, which means that he may have to launch an attack or reduce the deployment of his forces, but this step will be seen as a retreat.