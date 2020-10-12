Highlights: In most areas of Mumbai, there was lightning around 10 am on Monday.

Administrative staff engaged in the restoration of electricity and after two hours, the lightning started flashing again

But this is not the first time, even before this, there has been darkness in the country many times.

Mumbai

In most areas of Mumbai, lightning struck around 10 am on Monday. The never-ending Mumbai steps ceased. Local trains stopped on the tracks, passengers got out on the track on foot, doctors were forced to work under mobile lights in hospitals, even those doing work from home had to face this sudden problem.

However, the entire administrative staff started restoring electricity and after about two hours the power started flashing again. But this has not happened for the first time even before that due to power grid failure in the country many times and more, the country has become dark.

2 January 2001

A sub-station in UP suffered a technical glitch and the entire northern power grid failed. This led to a population of about 226 million, submerged in darkness for about 12 hours. According to an estimate, a turnover of about Rs 567 crore was affected due to grid failure during this period.

30–31 July 2012

On July 30, the grid once again faced a problem and around 400 million people were affected by it. This was more widespread than the grid failure in 2001. The situation deteriorated further and the next day 62 crore people from 22 states drowned in darkness. These included the states of North-Eastern and Northeast India.

Grids fail due to fluctuations in electricity demand

Transmission of electricity is generally done at 49 to 50 Hz frequency in our country. The power stations located in the states keep it between 48.5 to 50.2. The National Load Dispatch Center monitors this entire system. But at times, excessive power demand increases the risk of grid failure.

When Mumbai shrouded in darkness

By the way, even if the load is too low, there is a risk of grid failure. You may remember that similar questions were raised in the beginning on PM Modi’s call to light a lamp in honor of Corona Warriors.

Passengers landed on the rail track

What happened at ten o’clock on Monday morning that the never stopping Mumbai came to a standstill

It happened in mumbai

On the power failure in Mumbai, Energy Minister in Modi government RK Singh said, ‘One line (Pune-Kalwa line) of Intrastate transmission system was off since Saturday. After this, there was a fault in another circuit (Khadge-Kalwa) due to which the entire load on the third circuit (Pune-Khargon) was closed, after which it was also closed. Khargone and Kalwa substations supply electricity to Mumbai. This had an impact of around 2000 MW. After this, the people of our national system started working closely with the people of the state government and gradually the power began to be restored. ‘