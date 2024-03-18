While ministers and leaders of Europe and the world brand voting in the Russian elections as “irregular”, e.g while Vladimir Putin celebrates yet another plebiscite, compliments also arrive for the “extraordinary victory” and “democratic participation” in the voting for the Russian president, which received 87% of the votes. North Korea, Venezuela and Cuba make them.

Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un congratulated Vladimir Putin on his re-election to the Russian presidency, Tass reports, citing Pyongyang's KCNA news agency, according to which the North Korean ambassador in Moscow will deliver Kim's congratulatory message to the ministry Russian Foreign Office.

In the war against Ukraine, Russia can count on massive supplies from North Korea, as South Korea has denounced doing.

Nicolas Maduro

Congratulations to Putin for the “extraordinary” victory also come from the Venezuelan president. Nicolas Maduro sent “his congratulations to his brother Russian people and to President Vladimir Putin for his extraordinary victory” after “an impeccable electoral process which in the last three days has seen democratic participation in an exemplary manner”.

Miguel Diaz Canel

“Sincere congratulations” to Vladimir Putin on his re-election, a result that “is a clear sign of the recognition of his administration by the Russian people”. Thus on X the Cuban president Miguel Diaz Canel, who then assures: “We will continue to strengthen ties between Cuba and Russia, in the sectors identified for the well-being of our peoples”.