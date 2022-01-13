Final destination challenged viewers with bloody scenes and brutal deaths in its first installment, which hit theaters in March 2000. Now, almost two decades later, Variety has confirmed that the famous slasher saga is already preparing its sixth part. This time, the producer will be Jon Watts, director of Spiderman: no way home.

The fever for the film starring Tom Holland has not stopped yet and is about to reach streaming platforms. However, Watts has already set to work on his next project, although, apart from radically changing the genre, his new bet with the New Line Cinema studio would not reach theaters.

Jon Watts is primarily recognized for having directed the Spiderman franchise at the MCU. Photo: Sony Pictures.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Spiderman: no way home’: will MJ remember Peter? A detail would reveal meeting

According to the aforementioned medium, Final Destination 6 would have its exclusive premiere on HBO Max. In addition, it has been detailed that the filmmaker will work with his wife, Dianne McGunigle.

“Both Dianne and I have been massive fans of Final Destination from the beginning, so being able to have a hand in crafting a new story with the original team and New Line is going to be fun and exciting,” Watts said in statements collected by Variety.

Final Destination is one of the most famous horror franchises in cinema. Photo: New Line Cinema

YOU CAN SEE: Tom Holland voiced as host of Oscars 2022, according to THR

Final destination It was one of the franchises with the greatest lights in the 2000s. Its plot was quite simple and repetitive in the five installments that it premiered: a group of young people suffered fatal outcomes and each one died in increasingly bloody and elaborate circumstances.

Even so, it managed to attract the attention of the public, which was reflected in the box office collection, since its total earnings amount to 657 million dollars in the world to date.

For now, it is important to note that Jon Watss will work mainly as a producer, since his next job as a director would be for Marvel Studios, with the reboot of Fantastic 4.

The Fantastic 4 will have their reboot in the MCU and will be directed by Jon Watts. Photo: Composition / Marvel

YOU CAN SEE: Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire hid to see No way home: photo exposes exit

What would we see in Final Destination 6?

Final destination 6 has been cooking its plot for some time. Despite not having specific details of his story, Craig Perry, former producer of the films in the saga, had told Digital Spy that the story of the aforementioned sequel would be taken to the medical field.

“We are playing for it to take place in the world of emergency services: EMTs, firefighters and police. These people deal with death on the front line every day and make decisions that can make people live or die, ”he said.