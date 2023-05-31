In the automotive world there are models that despite being unattainable are the great desire of many fans. These are the most expensive luxury cars in the world, which are characterized by being offered at prices of at least seven figures.

These models are characterized by being part of a limited edition, having exclusive and even unique finishes, and by offering superlative features compared to the ranges that are usually offered in dealerships.

On the other hand, these vehicles have a whole customization portfolio, which turns each unit sold into a piece made to measure for the client. Thus, they achieve units of unique colors with details that are even outlandish – such as the inlay of diamonds in the body.

On the list are vehicles from $5.3 million to those in excess of $24 million.

Its interior stands out for being developed with noble materials, maximum comfort and the best technology that can be equipped on board.

This Bugatti Mistral is offered from US$ 5.3 million, approximately.

The convertible was commissioned to fire Bugatti’s W16 engine.

It is a version of the Chiron that produced 99 units. All already sold out, but they will be delivered until 2024.

He Bugatti Divo, se offered from US$ 5.3 million, approximately.

The vehicle appeared in 2018 in an edition of 40 units. It’s like the little brother of the Bugatti Chiron, but lighter and more powerful, it achieved 380 km/h and accelerated from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.4 seconds. Its level of customization even allowed for the coverage of 1,600 diamonds on the Divo Lady Bug unit, pictured.

It is offered from US$ 5.9 million, approximately. Pagani’s tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Frecce Tricolori, the Italian Air Force squadron, in 2020. Only three units were made with an AMG biturbo V12 engine with 829 hp. Its bodywork is semi-transparent and features details inspired by aviation.

He Pagani Huayra Codalunga It is offered from US$ 7.5 million, approximately.

Is he Huayra more expensive and exclusive to all. Only five units inspired by the sports classics of the 60s were manufactured. It offers the AMG V12 engine with 840 HP of power in only 1,280 kg of weight.

Its parts usually use carbon fiber, aluminum or titanium. And usually built and assembled by hand.

On the other side is the Mercedes Maybach Excelero, the vehicle is offered from US$ 7.7 million, approximately.

It was born in 2005 as a commission from the tire manufacturer Fulda Tires to test its new range of high performance tires. Then it was the whim of “Birdman” rapper Bryan Williams. It has a V12 birtubor engine with 700 hp and 1,020 Nm of torque. It exceeds 350 km/h and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds.

He bugatti centodieci, It is offered from US$ 8.5 million, approximately. It was born as a tribute to the Bugatti EB110 of the 1990s.

It appeared in 2021 with only ten units, which were delivered only in 2022. Its W16 engine achieves 1,600 HP of power. It achieves a top speed of 380 km/h; and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.4 seconds. Cristiano Ronaldo has one.

there is also the Rolls Royce Boat Tailwhich is offered from US$ 24.7 million, approximately.

A 00 CV convertible based on the Phantom Drophead Coupe to be the closest thing to a luxurious pleasure boat. It has a 6.7-liter V12 engine with 600 hp. Its paint is a two-tone blue and its interior is made of the same wood as luxury yachts. For now, there are only three units.

COMMERCE (PERU) / GDA

