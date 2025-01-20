Nadia Jémez, the daughter of soccer player Paco Jémez, is a well-known content creator on Instagram, however, It was not until 2022 when his career reached the general public thanks to his time in Nightmare in Paradise. Despite his short period, since he was only there for 18 days, he was able to create a large number of fans, as can be seen on his social networks.

The young woman decided to leave the farm and disappear from the television sets, although she has not disappeared from public life. At 25 years old, the young woman has become a reference thanks to her videos and photographs. In fact, on Instagram alone he already has more than 352,000 followers.

Nadia, whose real name is Nadja, He regularly shares details about his two great passions, travel and fashion.. Something that is not surprising considering that her mother is the model Vaneska Rocha. However, on her profile she does not always appear alone, and proof of this are the videos she shares with her current boyfriend, Miguel.

They both met just six months ago, but There is a very good relationship between them. Proof of this are the trips and plans they have made as a couple. From his getaways to Greece or Germany, passing through concerts by international artists or dates in restaurants, the young woman does not stop at any time.

Although she not only has knowledge about lifestyle, the young woman has a double degree in Law and Criminological and Security Sciences. However, for the moment he has preferred to focus on his career as an influencer.