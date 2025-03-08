On September 22, darkness hunched over the goal of Barcelona. Ter Stegen suffered a complete rupture of the right -wing tendon of the right knee, said goodbye to the season and left the orphan’s neighborhood of its titular goal and first … captain. Hundreds of kilometers from the city, Szczesny He enjoyed in Marbella a deserved retirement of football after an elite race between London, Rome and Turin. Surrounded by his family and accompanied by the cigarettes who gave so much to speak during his time active, the Polish received the call from Barcelona to put an end to his brief retirement and become the new goalkeeper of Hansi Flick.

A movement welcomed with suspicion and accompanied by how striking it meant to sign for a goal of great demand such as the Barca one to a former soccer player who had not been gloves for four months. The last memory of Szczesny, a disappointing Eurocup with a Polish selection eliminated at the first exchange. The great level shown by Iñaki Peña, with performances of much merit as in the Bernabéu classic, reduced importance to the name of the alternate goalkeeper’s shirt. Until the German coach, with the entrance in 2025, gave the Polish the keys to ownership.

His almost testimonial debut in Cup was followed by his first level exam in the Spanish Super Cup, in which the unpunctuality of Iñaki Peña and the punishment of the German sergeant opened the door. Good stops under sticks and Outputs at the wrong timefruit of inactivity, were its letter of presentation. Despite the red card he saw before Real Madrid for knocking Mbappé in one of his crazy adventures outside the area, the Polish raised his first title with Barcelona. After leaving Arabia, he witnessed from the bench the draw of his teammates in Getafe and, since then, his name has appeared in all alignments.

A Flick decision that generated doubts about the good level shown by Iñaki Peña and the Dualists performances Szczesny, as happened in Lisbon in his first European appearance. An excessive departure accompanied by a demolition to bucket and a penalty committed on Aktürkoglu gave two goals to Pavlidis, although his stops were in the decisive dessert for the agonizing victory that the Catalans added. After that, he was convinced to unbelievers at the blow of good performances. Until his return to Da Luz last Wednesday in the first leg of the round of 16, in which his exhibition to close his goal and sing his goal, he ended up reasoning, once again, the Teuton coach.

Talisman

His eight stops, including two masterful hands to frustrate Aktürkogu, were essential for the Catalans to return to Barcelona with an advantage despite the almost 70 minutes in inferiority. According to Opta data, it was Barça’s first goal to leave the goal to zero in Champions with at least eight interventions since the 2003-04 season. In addition, he has erected in an entire talisman, since he still does not know the defeat as a culé goal. The 14 games he has played, including eight unbeatable matches, have resulted in twelve victories and a draw.

There are many surprised by the level demonstrated by a retired goalkeeper who enjoyed his retirement between nicotine and distilled on the coast of the Sun a few months ago. Among them is not the great fencer of the goalkeeper. «His job does very well and that is why the number 1 is now. For everyone it was clear that Szczesny could reach this level, ”Flick said yesterday. Szczesny will seek to prolong his undefeated condition this Saturday against Osasuna (21.00, Dazn), In addition to keeping a Barcelona leader who already thinks about his renewal for the next season and that, by the hand of the Renacer of the Polish, is in the front line of the fight for all titles.