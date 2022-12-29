Many messages of condolence from the sports world but not only. Daughter Kelly: “All that we are is because of you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace”

The reactions to Pelé’s death were immediate and numerous, as it may be logical. The most touching message is certainly that of his daughter Kely: “All that we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace”. The announcement of the death also came directly from the Brazilian’s Twitter account.

One of the very first on social media to bid farewell to O’Rei was Franco Baresi, red and black flag: “Goodbye to @Pele will always remain in the memory, stronger than the time. Icon and legend in the RIP world”. In England O’Rei’s memory will take place with Wembley illuminated with the colors of Brazil. Furthermore, many leagues have already announced a minute’s silence for the next championship day. The family then asked Santos to retire the number ten shirt.

Even the prime minister Giorgia Meloni spoke on Twitter: “Thanks to his talent and his class, he managed to leave his mark even in the generations who were not lucky enough to see him play. Today the whole world mourns a legend named Pelè “.

Milan — From Frosinone to Milan, condolences are starting to arrive from all the Italian clubs, and beyond. The tricolor club does it with a splendid photo that portrays Pelé with Santos and Giovanni Trapattoni in the Rossoneri in the 1963 Intercontinental Cup.

Even the Assocalciatori joins in mourning: “Unforgettable, wonderful, eternal. Goodbye great Pelé”. “An enormous pain, today sport mourns a great deal, because Pelé was football – these are the words of the FIGC president Gabriele Gravina – Also thanks to him, in fact, it has become the most loved and played game in the world. In him millions of people recognized themselves in a beautiful story of redemption and great passion. His class will illuminate our eyes forever”. See also World Cup Qatar 2022: Pelé congratulates Neymar for reaching his goalscoring record

“The Game. The King. Eternity”. Thus in a tweet with a photo of Pelé celebrating a goal the memory of the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron. “Aurelio De Laurentiis and all of SSC Napoli express their condolences and deep sorrow for the passing of Pelé, the legend of world football. Goodbye O Rei”. So Napoli on twitter, which then also publishes a photo of Maradona and Pele together and the words “Eternal”. “Ciao O Rei, rest in peace”. Bruno Conti writes it on Instagram by posting a photo of him with Pele. “A sad day for the world of football. Rest in peace Pelé.” Ajax remembers this way, posting a photo of O Rei together with Johan Cruijff. “Have a good trip myth” writes the deputy prime minister and minister of infrastructure and transport Matteo Salvini on Facebook.

shore and zoff — In the 1970 world final they had been opponents. Gigi Riva remembers him like this: “It’s a great disappointment for me. He was always available, he knew his role. I remember him when he came to Cagliari in 1972 with Santos”. “I am particularly sorry for this serious loss for the world of football, which is a little poorer from today. A unique champion leaves us, the greatest of his time and together with Maradona, the greatest ever – goodbye to Pelé by Dino Zoff – We met and hugged several times. There has always been cordiality between us, he was a good and decent person”.

Neymar, Messi, Mbappé and CR7 — He can have no heirs because Pelé was unique. But what are considered four of the greatest players of this era paid tribute to O’Rei. His compatriot Neymar remembers it like this: “Before Pelé, 10 was just a number. I read that sentence somewhere, at a certain point in my life. But that sentence, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say that before Pelé the football was just a sport. Pele changed everything. He transformed football into art, into entertainment. He gave a voice to the poor, to blacks and above all he gave visibility to Brazil. Football and Brazil raised their status thanks to the King He’s gone, but his magic will remain. Pele is ETERNAL!!” See also Pelé hospitalized again. "But he's not in intensive care"

This is Mbappé’s message: “The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. Rip Re”. And then Cristiano Ronaldo: “My deepest condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Mr. Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A simple ‘goodbye’ to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that currently embraces the world of football. An inspiration to so many millions, a reference yesterday, today, forever. The affection he has always shown for me has been mutual in every shared moment, even at a distance. It will never be forgotten and his memory will live on forever in all of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pele.” And then Leo Messi, simple and direct: “Rest in peace Pele”.

mou and bolt — “In 2005 I received the BBC award straight from the hands of the King, and to this day it is still one of my proudest moments.” José Mourinho writes it on Instagram. Then he recalls his meeting also had in Manchester: “I was so happy to have him there where we had a nice chat and had good times. Today I am very sad. King Pelé rest in peace and a thought for his loved ones”. “A legend of the sport. Rest in peace King Pele”. Thus Usain Bolt on Twitter where he publishes a photo of himself with the myth. See also The three hits and two errors of América in its 3-2 victory over Puebla in the Clausura 2022 quarterfinals

“One of the best footballers in history has left us. We will always remember those years in which Pelé dazzled the world with his skills. A big hug to his family and to the people of Brazil who will carry him in their hearts” the greeting of the president of Argentina , Alberto Fernández.

Ceferin — “We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Pelé, one of the greatest players of all time – said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin – He was football’s first global superstar and, thanks to his successes on and off the pitch, “He played a pioneering role in football’s rise to become the most popular sport in the world. He will be greatly missed. On behalf of the European football community, rest in peace, Pelé.”

“Unfortunately the news has arrived and this time a piece of football has died, if not football. He and Maradona have brought prestige to their respective national teams and have brought the spectacle of football all over the world: they are the spectacle. No one will ever be like Pelé, like Diego. They are football. Never anyone like him, like them. Unattainable. Now rest in peace together” Spillo Altobelli’s greeting.

Brazilians — “Thanks for everything King Pelé, rest in peace” Marcelo’s greeting. Casemiro remembers him like this: “Rest in peace King Pelé, thank you for the glory you have given to Brazil and to football. Your legacy is eternal.” “For you, King Pelé” the greeting of Vinicius. Thiago Silva: “Forever King of football and legend, rest in peace Pelé. You changed the history of football, your legacy will always be in our hearts, thank you for everything.”