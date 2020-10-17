WhatsApp, the world’s largest messaging app, is adding many new features to its platform. In the past few weeks, we have heard about features like Always mute button, new storage usage and catalog shortcut. Now there are some new features which are coming soon on WhatsApp. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is releasing a new animated sticker pack for its Android app.The name of this sticker pack is Baby Shark, which will be 3.4MB in size. Apart from the new sticker pack, the app is also going to have a sticker search feature soon. Through this feature, WhatsApp users will get the facility to search stickers in the app, just like they are able to search GIF files.

Amazing new features and lots of emojis in Whatsapp, update the app instantly

According to the report, WhatsApp has released this feature for select users. Whoever gets this feature, a new search icon will appear in the sticker option of their app. Gradually this feature will reach all users.

Protect your personal Whatsapp chats from being leaked? So it is very important to know these 7 things

New in-app support

Apart from all this, a new in-app support feature is also coming in WhatsApp. Through this, users will be able to communicate directly from the app’s official support team via WhatsApp chat if there is any problem. WhatsApp Support Chat will be a verified chat and like other chats it will also have end-to-end encryption.