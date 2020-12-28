2020 may have gone through all the difficulties but in the meantime some stars are also tied between marriage and lockdown. Let’s know which stars have married this year.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh

Singer Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot just two months after ‘Nehu Da Vyah’ met on the music set. In a chat show, Neha said that when she started talking to Rohan, she had cleared Rohan that she was thinking about marriage. After this, their conversation stopped for some time, because Rohan felt that it would be difficult for him to get married so soon. However, a few days later, Rohan had admitted intoxicated that he could not live without Neha and expressed his desire to get married. After this, both of them got married in Delhi on 24 October. This was followed by his reception party in Chondigarh.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kichlu

Actress Kajal Aggarwal and businessman Gautam Kichlu have been friends of each other for the past seven years, while in relationship for three years. Meanwhile, during the lockdown, both of them decided that they now want to spend the whole life with each other. They got married on October 30 in Mumbai itself, side by side with their destination plans. Only 40 people attended this wedding ceremony. During this time, he also followed the process of ‘Jilakarra Vellam’ in South Indian style.

Rana Daggubati and Mihika Bajaj

‘Bahubali’ star Rana Daggubati got married to Mihika Bajaj on 8 August in the presence of her close family and friends. Rana and Mihika recently made their relationship public in May. Rana had said in an interview to The Indian Express that I had never thought of marriage. I met him. I loved him then I fell in love with him. Rana and Mihika married Marwari Customs in Hyderabad in Telugu Tradition. Only 30 people participated in their wedding.

Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar

The two recently got married to each other after social media influencer Zaid Darbar and actress Gauhar Khan’s ‘Lockdown Love Story’. Gauhar met Zaid for the first time when she bought the groceries, though at that time she thought nothing of the relationship. He then realizes that he has found someone like himself. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Gauhar said that when I met Zaid there was no such plan. But then Zaid propped me up and then everything happened in flow. “Both of them got married on December 25 in Mumbai. They had also shared photos of pre-wedding ceremonies on Instagram.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal

Singer, actor and television host Aditya Narayan met actress Shweta Aggarwal on the set of her debut film ‘Shapit’. Both of them stayed in relationship for many years before getting married, then got married on December 1 at Iskorn Temple in Mumbai. Due to Kovid-19, not many people were able to participate in the marriage. The wedding ceremony took place with some family members and friends and after that both the stars went to Kashmir for honeymoon.

Sana Khan and Anas Syed

Former actress Sana Khan surprised everyone by announcing that she is marrying Muslim Maulana Anas Syed. Sana, who left the entertainment industry, married Anas on 20 November. He gave this information on Instagram. After this, both are celebrating honeymoon in Philahal Kashmir.

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay

Poonam Pandey, a model-turned-actress, recently got married to director Sam Bombay after being in a relationship for two years. Both of them got married at their home in the month of September. Sam was arrested later this month as Poonam allegedly accused him of assault. However, a week later, Poonam had reconciled saying that there are ups and downs in married life.