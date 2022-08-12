Rianne Meijer (29), one of the largest influencers in the Netherlands with 1.5 million Instagram followers, is celebrating a special milestone this week. Nine years ago she moved to Amsterdam with her good friend Jessie Jazz Vuijk, with a head full of dreams but an empty bank account. They now earn a lot of money with a profession that did not even exist at the time.

‘One of the most beautiful things in life is growing up with your friends’, Rianne writes today with a series of photos of herself and Jessie (27) over the years. According to Meijer, they were both red when they moved to the capital in 2013.

“We talked for hours on Jessie’s balcony about what we wanted to do and achieve and were so sure of everything,” she continues. “We couldn’t quite put our finger on exactly what we wanted to be, but we both knew it would be something beautiful.” Rianne and Jessie started modeling and, simply put, the rest is history.

Jessie was elected Miss Netherlands in 2015 and gained national fame as a participant of Expedition Robinson. men's magazine FHM proclaimed her the most beautiful woman in the Netherlands in 2019 and as an influencer she now entertains 307,000 Instagram followers daily with her posts. Her well-known friend Kaj Gorgels often comes by in it, previously she was together with singer Tim Douwsma.

Kaj Gorgels and Jessie Jazz Vuijk. © Brunopress



Meijer combined modeling with an office job. Meanwhile, she quickly gathered a lot of followers on Instagram, thanks in part to her bikini photos. But the secret lay elsewhere.

When she started posing in beautiful clothes, she gained a lot of female followers, exactly the target group that fashion brands want to reach. In 2017, she reached 80,000 followers and signed a contract with a clothing brand, which immediately paid more than the office work. Her new full-time job had been found. Read on under her cover for the magazine Women’s health





Rianne has now collected 1.5 million followers with her comical and realistic posts, in which she shows, for example, what an ordinary female body looks like without posing extreme. Those people immediately see her commercial messages, with which she undoubtedly earns a lot.

“Someone with a million followers will receive about 20,000 euros per post,” predicted Rianne, who had a dream wedding in Tuscany this year, in 2018 herself. RTL News. She recently listed her greatest work successes: Read on under the video





And the remarkable thing is: if you used to ask Jessie and Rianne what they wanted to be, influencer couldn’t even be an answer. ‘Nine years later we are both doing things that didn’t really exist then’, Rianne writes today, looking back on the move. She thinks they are successful because they adjusted to it together at the time. “It’s great to see your girlfriend have a great life and still make everyone smile.”

Her words bring tears to Jessie. “This is so sweet,” she responds. ‘Cry a little! I love you so much, Ryan. So proud of who you are.’





