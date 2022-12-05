That the metaverse is a mystery that does not finish taking flight is a truth that runs into stubborn reality, determined to metaverse.

In other words: in the same way that the collapse of FTX calls into question aspects of cryptocurrencies, but does not challenge the enormous possibilities that the technology opens up. blockchain, the clumsy takeoff of the metaverse sponsored by Mark Zuckerberg does not hinder experimentation with 3D technology, which is destined to be one of the great innovations of the coming years. And these days two good examples of this overlap in time.

The first is You Destroy. We created. The war on Ukraine’s culture, a VR for Good project (the part of Meta that promotes immersive storytelling focused on social impact) that combines 360° videos, photogrammetry (an amazing concept that will surely give rise to future columns), aerial drone footage, and 3D animations to move us to a small part but important of the Ukrainian conflict: the preservation of art, and the lives of artists, during the Russian invasion.

In the sound part, in you destroy the testimonies of artists are mixed with the alarm sirens, with the screams and the scares, with the hurried runs every time an explosion is heard. In the formal part, the remains of destroyed streets are mixed with new street paintings, with new theatrical performances on destroyed stages and with the virtual reconstruction of buildings that were and are no longer there. The project, from Berlin’s NowHere Media, has racked up awards, is available from the meta website and is highly recommended for anyone who has access to virtual reality glasses.

The ‘You destroy. We create’ during filming.

The second initiative is closer. The exhibition Nebrija (c. 1444-1522), the pride of being a grammarian, which can be seen in the National Library until the end of February, it is dedicated to our first grammarian (whose death has been five centuries) and, in addition to displaying incunabula, dictionaries and manuscripts that amaze both for their state of preservation and for their historical importance in establishing grammar , hides a final surprise.

The show includes a virtual reality video that fully introduces us to Nebrija’s grammar adventure. This video, created by Onirica VRis more modest than that of VR for Good (it only lasts about five minutes) but it has the virtue of briofully showing two events that mysteriously (or not) overlapped in time: the construction of Nebrija’s grammar and the journey of Columbus to America, whose commissions at the hands of the Catholic Monarchs we became witnesses through virtual reality.

The trip to the supposed Indies ended up being something very different from what was intended. Something similar can happen with this immersive technology: maybe the metaverse will end up being just what Zuckerberg preaches, or maybe not, but what is certain is the impact that virtual reality and three-dimensional experiences will end up having for years to come. Because, in addition to modifying leisure and work, this tool is used for something else: getting closer to others and preserving important things sculpted over time.

