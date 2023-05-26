The Regional Library of Murcia houses a series of illustrations that pay homage to various artists, musicians, writers, even old movies. The works of the young Murcian Cristina Franco Rosa, who signs as Menganitadecual, include a portrait of the late Tina Turner. This is also the cover of the Spanish version of the artist’s latest publication, her autobiography entitled ‘Happiness is born in you’.

‘Shelter’ (Menganitadecual)

Where

Regional Library. Murcia.

When

Until Saturday May 27. From Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays: from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

‘The Shining of Rome’



The Archaeological Museum of Murcia offers guided tours of the exhibition made up of more than 200 Roman clay skylights, on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, at 6:30 p.m. Most of the pieces are unpublished and are accompanied by a video of sequences from Roman films where this utensil and its uses appear. The exhibition also contains old illustrations of sheet lucernes, a model of a pottery kiln, illustrations of scenes from Roman life using them, photographs of the most significant ones, a model of the Region of Murcia in Roman times and many other explanatory posters.

‘The Shining of Rome’

Where

Archeological Museum. Murcia.

When

Until November 26. From Tuesday to Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 11-14 and 17-20. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

‘Francisco Cascales. Discourse and method for history’



The Museum of the City of Murcia offers guided visits to the exhibition ‘Francisco Cascales. Discourse and method for history’, on Saturday at 12 noon and 6 p.m. and on Sunday at 12 noon. The proposal is made up of two parts: a very visual one, with works by Magius, National Comic Award 2021, and another more documentary part, with library files and different editions of the lawyer’s speeches. During the visit, you can learn about various curiosities and legends that are included in the Licenciado’s speeches.

‘Francisco Cascales. Discourse and method for history’



Where

Museum of the City of Murcia.

When

Until June 4. From Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays, 10-14 hours.

‘Ancestors’



The exhibition is a tour that allows you to enjoy archaeological pieces that represent the period in which the Neanderthals walked through these peninsular territories, including elements of such important sites as the Cueva de los Aviones, illustrations, models of sites, even the reproduction of a life-size torso.