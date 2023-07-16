For the first time in eight years, the leaders of the European Union and of Latin America and the Caribbean meet in Brussels. We meet at a period of profound global change, with overlapping trends and crises that are reshaping the geopolitical landscape.

Global temperatures will break records in the next five years and extreme weather events are already causing pain on both sides of the Atlantic. Digital innovation brings with it unprecedented opportunities and unforeseen risks. Covid-19 exposed global inequalities and set back progress towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine hampers global economic recovery and threatens geopolitical stability.

Democratic values ​​are increasingly in question. But in this ‘perfect storm’ of crisis, the EU must not turn its back on its partners, but rather strengthen its partnerships.

The EU-CELAC summit is a key moment

Latin America, the Caribbean and the EU share a long history of partnership based on shared values, vibrant interpersonal relationships and strong commercial ties. Together, we represent almost a third of the membership of the United Nations.

The association now needs to be updated to reflect current challenges. The EU-CELAC Summit is the time to forge a stronger political alliance, reinforce our trade agenda and face global challenges together.

We must aspire to promote a just, ecological and digital transition through sustainable investments, and reduce inequalities. We must join forces to promote peace, security, justice and human rights together, and uphold rules-based multilateralism.

Association between peoples

Above all, this partnership on both sides of the Atlantic must benefit people. A long-term partnership will always be anchored in people.

Last week we organized the EU-LAC Forum in Brussels. During this Forum, young people, civil society and local authorities shared valuable perspectives on the needs and priorities of the communities they represent.

The EU-LAC Forum produced a series of recommendations that will be directly incorporated into the meeting of leaders, and they should listen to them!

Equality and social cohesion are the only truly stable foundations of prosperity. Actions aimed at fostering cohesion and tackling inequalities must be at the heart of our collaboration.

At the EU-LAC Forum I was proud to launch a new €60 million EU program on Inclusive and Equal Societies. Through this program, we will invest in the development of innovative social policies.

It is precisely this aspect, the inclusion of the social dimension of sustainable development, that makes the EU’s offer of association unique. Our offering, Global Gateway, is an investment strategy, which will mobilize sustainable investments in infrastructure, while accelerating progress towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Global Gateway has a 360-degree approach: we look at the entire ecosystem surrounding flagship projects and invest in an enabling environment as well. This includes basic services such as education and health, skills and research, regulatory frameworks and well-functioning institutions, as well as the fight against inequalities.

Global Gateway Investment Program

One of the main outcomes of the summit will be the EU-LAC Global Gateway Investment Agenda. We know the most urgent political priorities of our time: promoting ambitious just, green and digital transitions. The investment agenda aims to deliver on these priorities through a series of transformational projects, which will conform to the highest social, labor and environmental standards and help put the Sustainable Development Goals on track.

We will strengthen our joint efforts to fight climate change and biodiversity loss by collaborating on various Team Europe Initiatives, such as “the Green Transition”, “the Amazon Basin” and “the Five Great Forests of Mesoamerica”.

Fair and critical raw material partnerships are our tools to improve supply chains, diversify sourcing, and drive the green transition in both regions.

In the digital sphere, initiatives such as the EU-LAC Digital Alliance, which we launched in March of this year in Bogotá, will defend human-centred digitization, connectivity for all and networks, which improve our position in the global economy.

The EU will support these efforts with more than €10 billion, joined by Member States and the private sector.

The private sector is a key actor

Public sector investment alone will never be enough to drive the progress that citizens deserve. Aid alone will not achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, and no partner country wants to be dependent on aid.

Therefore, we must fully involve companies and investors. As part of the summit, we have a Business Roundtable. In it, representatives of the private sector and decision-makers from both sides of the Atlantic will come into contact.

The global objective of Global Gateway is to promote private investment. Publicly funded projects by the EU, Member States and development finance institutions are designed to facilitate and attract private money. We have innovative solutions, such as guarantees and blending finance, and we engage in political dialogue to improve the business environment.

Recent crises have highlighted the concept of strategic autonomy. It does not mean a fortress Europe or new barriers to trade. On the contrary, it must be promoted in the open, together with trusted partners and thinking of mutual benefit.

The future is already here: with the young

The summit between the EU and Latin America and the Caribbean is an important moment, but it is not the beginning or the end.

On many fronts, the ball is already moving. We have already cooperated in the expansion of the BELLA cable, the LAC Cybersecurity Center in Santo Domingo and the creation of two regional Copernicus centers for disaster risk reduction, climate change and terrestrial and marine surveillance. We are working to improve equitable access to safe, effective and affordable health technologies, medicines and vaccines.

Let’s take advantage of them and not only dream about the future. The future is already here: we must remember that the greatest generation of young people in history is among us. We need your opinions, priorities and ambitions. We must promote the EU-Latin America and the Caribbean Association with them and for them.

There is now a real political momentum to strengthen collaboration between our regions. We have been natural partners for decades. We are now working to become partners by choice.

Jutta Urpilainen is the European Commissioner for International Partnerships.