In United States girls play soccer more than boys, they are seen running the ball in the parks on weekends and for them it is one of the favorite sports both in high school and in college.

The women’s soccer team is world and Olympic multi-champion, and also the National Women’s Soccer League America is the most competitive league in the world. Development does not stop and in recent times a new “boom” is looming: more and more rich and famous, especially women, invest in women’s soccer teams.

The wave began seven months ago with the founding of Angel City FC, a Los Angeles team that will debut next year, which had the contribution of stars like tennis players Serena Williams and Billie Jean King; actresses Natalie Portman, Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria and Jessica Chastain and soccer glories like Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach. 48 of the 60 shareholders of Angel City are women, making it the most owned team of any sport in American history. Even Williams bought shares for his little girl Olympia. Not least data is that most of the brand-new owners are recognized fighters for equality.

In December, Kansas City’s return to the league was announced by a group of 30 investors led by the marriage of financiers Angie and Chris Long, and with a majority of businesswomen and former footballers like Brittany Matthews. Where the Argentine player and scorer, Mariana Larroquette, was signed for this new season.

Then, in January, the world’s number one tennis player Naomi Osaka announced that she had bought part of the North Carolina Courage, the last champion of the league. He did it his way: after winning a tournament he photographed himself wearing a team shirt and hat with the legend “Women betting on women”. Osaka explained: “My investment in the Courage is much more than owning it, it is an investment in amazing women who are role models and leaders who inspire thousands of young athletes.”. Even after their semi-final at the Australian Open last month, Osaka and Williams were seen talking animatedly about their respective soccer projects.

The women who have invested in me growing up made me who I am today, I don’t know where I would be without them. Throughout my career I’ve always received so much love from my fellow female athletes so that’s why I am proud to share that I am now a owner of @TheNCCourage ⚽️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Iz0YcVvOqz – NaomiOsaka 大 坂 な お み (@naomiosaka) January 28, 2021

The latest news came from Washington Spirit, the team from the US capital where the Argentine Estefanía Banini played, which announced days ago that a group of VIP investors would disembark at the club. The partners include no less than Chelsea Clinton and Jenna Bush (the daughters of former US presidents), former Senate leader Tom Daschle and former National Team goalkeeper Briana Scurry.

“Each person who joins not only provides capital but time for the club”Spirit manager Steve Baldwin said. “Their support is in the development of the business, content, the community and the experience of the players,” he added.

However it has not yet been revealed how much money they have allocated to the teamsBut for investors the NWSL is also an opportunity to promote female athletes. “It will be an incredible culture change if we can bring more attention and light to these incredible athletes.”said actress Portman.

Consulted by Clarion On the subject, Daniel G. Kelly, director of the Preston Robert Tisch Institute for Global Sport at New York University, said that “the integration of sports and celebrities will connect audiences from different markets. Investors in Angel City FC, for example, are already seeing the impact of that interest., because they receive constant media coverage not only in sports but also in politics, music and technology ”.

The sports management expert added that “Traditionally, women’s football has lacked sponsorship investments and financial backing from billionaire owners. They could help to subsidize the expenses of the franchise and the leagues. The group that owns Angel FC et al. Breaks this trend by bringing business insights, networking, celebrity status and credentials from industries adjacent to the sport. In addition, this model allows investors to share the financial burden of team ownership, as well as the benefits ”.

Asked whether a similar model could be applied in Argentina, where, unlike the United States, the clubs are non-profit civil associations, the expert pointed out that “Influential women in politics, business, the media, music, film, and the arts can influence potential sponsors to support and invest not only in women’s football, but in women’s sport in general. The Angel City FC example represents a new benchmark or standard for social leadership that has been successful in the United States and may have an impact in Argentina ”.

Kelly goes further and pointed to some personalities in our country who could promote women’s football. “Influential women such as Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Giannina Maradona, American actresses of Argentine origin Anya Taylor-Joy (protagonist of Gambito de Dama) and Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn nine-nine), artist Paz Lenchantin, boxers Marcela Acuña and Jorgelina Guanini, the tennis player Gisela Dulko, to give some examples, they would be great ambassadors in building fundraising capacity for a team in women’s soccer. They have the influence, the personality and the network connections to raise awareness and financial support for soccer in Argentina ”.

Look also