“Tennis Plays For Peace” will be staged on January 11 at the Rod Laver Arena: the entire proceeds will be donated to the non-profit organization GlobalGiving
Australia and the Rod Laver Arena have always been the scene of charitable initiatives, and therefore the war in Ukraine would hardly have gone unnoticed from this point of view as well. So on 11 January on the central court of Melbourne Park the “Tennis Plays For Peace” will be staged, an event where all the greatest champions present on the other side of the world will meet. There will certainly be Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari, Alex Zverev, Frances Tiafoe, and Alex de Minaur, and others will surely be announced for the charity event, similar to the one staged in New York on the eve of the US Open, where 1.2 million euros had been raised. Will Novak Djokovic be there, with his country, Serbia, so close to Russia? This will also be a curiosity.
All proceeds will be donated to the non-profit organization GlobalGiving, the global humanitarian aid fund for Ukraine. Australian Open director Craig Tiley said: “Tennis is a global sport and players from all over the world have historically stepped up to help. Through the Tennis Plays for Peace campaign, the global tennis community can offer concrete help. through fundraising and show his closeness to the victims of war. We look forward to spending a night of tennis and entertainment together to have the wonderful opportunity to raise the funds necessary for our purpose”. In addition to the great champions, he is the “Battle of the Centurions” is also planned, a (curious) challenge between the Ukrainian Leonid Stanislavskyi and the Australian Henry Young from Adelaide, both 98 years old, who continue to play every week. Stanislavskyi was officially recognized in the Guinness Book of Records as the oldest living tennis player.
