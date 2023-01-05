Australia and the Rod Laver Arena have always been the scene of charitable initiatives, and therefore the war in Ukraine would hardly have gone unnoticed from this point of view as well. So on 11 January on the central court of Melbourne Park the “Tennis Plays For Peace” will be staged, an event where all the greatest champions present on the other side of the world will meet. There will certainly be Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari, Alex Zverev, Frances Tiafoe, and Alex de Minaur, and others will surely be announced for the charity event, similar to the one staged in New York on the eve of the US Open, where 1.2 million euros had been raised. Will Novak Djokovic be there, with his country, Serbia, so close to Russia? This will also be a curiosity.