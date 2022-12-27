A new year is approaching, we know that there are many things to change, much to learn, much to improve.

And the difficult thing is not to do it, the difficult thing is to recognize the need for it.

And for that, we will have to leave behind many myths, to embrace new milestones.

No project, no company, no nation will be able to base their well-being on myths.

If we recognize that progress goes hand in hand with education, destroying the myths that prevail in school classrooms, within the family and in Mexican society, is total.

But destroying for the sake of destroying is disastrous, deconstructing is necessary, that is, destroying in order to build.

Myths are not only of a semantic nature, no, they refer to attitudes, behaviors, approaches.

To leave behind many deficiencies, it becomes necessary:

Moving from the myth that knowledge is transmitted, to the milestone of the importance of the responsibility of each person to build their own learning.

From the myth that the school only informs and that the responsibility for training falls solely on the family, to the milestone that the school, family and society join efforts to train the individual.

From the myth that the school is an island (alien to its environment) to the milestone of which it is part of and is due to that environment.

From the myth that the graduate must be able to compete against the world, to the milestone that only competes with himself to be better each day than the previous one.

From the myth that the resources dedicated to education are an expense, to the milestone that they are a valuable investment.

From the myth that the destinies of our nation depend on the government or a leader, to the fact that they depend on each and every one of the Mexicans.

From the myth that the past marked us forever and that is why we will not be able to progress, to the milestone that the past are experiences that help us overcome deficiencies.

From the myth that several Mexicos coexist in this marvelous land: yours and ours, the poor and the rich, the chairos and the fifis, the bosses and the workers, and other ballasts; to the milestone that there is only one Mexico, in which we all fit, in which we all have the same rights and to which we all owe ourselves.

From the myth that the success of a project is based on defeating those who think differently, to the milestone that is found in convincing them, in adding them.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact of solidarity, tolerance and national love.

Thank you.