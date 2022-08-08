Foodborne diseases occur following the ingestion of foods containing pathogenic microorganisms or toxins of bacterial origin. They are distinguished in infections (intoxications) And food poisoning. The mere presence of a pathogenic microorganism without production of toxins configures a picture of food infection, while food poisoning is caused by the consumption of foods containing both toxins and pathogenic germs.
8 August 2022 | 10:01
