Passengers prepare to get on the first bus in the morning to the Los Llanos station in Albacete, to get on the AVE there. / Guillermo Carrion / AGM

The arrival of high speed to the Region of Murcia is an unquestionable opportunity for its economic development, with more possibilities of mobility and the revitalization of tourism. A step forward in the history of this Community for which the business fabric, students and regulars of this means of transport congratulate themselves. “It’s already h