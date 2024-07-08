Home page World

From: John Welte

The Austrian Federal Railways are launching a new billion-dollar project: a new line will allow trains between Munich and Vienna to reach their destination almost twice as quickly as they are now.

Vienna/Munich – Anyone who wants to travel by train from Munich to Vienna currently has to allow a good four hours to get from the Isar to the beautiful blue Danube. But the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) are planning a billion-euro project that will reduce the travel time between the two metropolises to just two and a half hours.

80-kilometer-long new high-performance route between Linz and the border

It is about a new, around 80-kilometer-long, double-track high-performance line from the ÖBB, which is intended to better connect Vienna and Linz with Munich via Mühldorf am Inn. The project was presented by the ÖBB to around 50 mayors in Upper Austria last Friday. However, it is not yet possible to say exactly how this route will run, as the planning is still in the early stages.

The new Innkreisbahn is intended to speed up trains between Vienna and Munich enormously. © Münchner Merkur

“It will branch off in the Wels area and run as a completely new double-track line to the state border towards Germany,” says a statement from the ÖBB. There is currently a rail connection in the planning corridor from Braunau to Simbach, from where it goes via Mühldorf to Munich. Another track leads from the Bavarian border town of Burghausen to Mühldorf.

Deutsche Bahn is currently expanding the route between Munich and the Austrian border

Deutsche Bahn is currently expanding the Munich-Mühldorf line to two tracks on the Bavarian side. The target date for commissioning is 2035. The lines from Mühldorf to Burghausen and Simbach are to be electrified. In Austria, the “new Innkreisbahn” is part of the “target network 2040”.

One thing is certain: the route from Munich to Vienna via Mühldorf is shorter than the one via Salzburg. The new Innkreisbahn would build on old traditions: in its heyday in the 19th century, the Orient Express Paris-Istanbul used the route from Munich via Mühldorf to Simbach, where it reached Austro-Hungarian territory in Braunau and continued on the old Innkreisbahn via Wels and Linz towards Vienna.

The ÖBB is planning a new railway line that will take you from Vienna to Munich in two and a half hours. © Volker Preusser via www.imago-images.de

The Orient Express once ran on the old Innkreis Railway

The ÖBB is talking about “multi-year processes” for the next steps. The new route could have another side effect: According to Upper Austria’s infrastructure minister Günther Steinkellner (FPÖ), the Czech Republic is very interested in a connection to the new route to Munich. The result would be an extension of the route from Linz to Prague, which could also shorten the travel time from Prague to Munich.

The ÖBB has also invested a lot of money in other routes, especially in the Brenner Base Tunnel. Progress on the feeder routes in Germany is slow. New ÖBB trains were recently put into service on the route from Munich to Italy. In the long term, the Italian state railway Trenitalia is planning direct connections from Munich to Rome and Milan.