from Elena Meli

The prestigious Balzan prize to Robert Langer, “father” of tissue engineering and biopolymers for the transport of drugs: countless innovations in medicine thanks to his discoveries

He is the “father” of technologies for sustained drug release and, thanks to its nanopolymers, today millions of people around the world can be treated for cancer, heart disease and many other pathologies; thanks to his ideas it was possible to create tiny particles that protect and convey the nucleic acids, allowing the development of mRNA vaccines; he developed synthetic polymers on which to grow cells opening the field oftissue engineering. For all these reasons, which make him one of the most important scientists of the last decades, Robert Langer has just been awarded the prestigious Balzan Prize 2022: a recognition of a career of excellence, born from the desire to help others.

Chemical engineer In the 1970s, Robert Langer was a chemical engineering graduate who received job offers from oil companies, but wanted to «improve people's lives» and therefore he thought of engaging in the medical sector. None of the medical schools to which he sent his curriculum called him, the only one who believed in the opportunity to have a chemical engineer in the hospital was the oncologist Judah Folkman, of the Harvard Medical School and Children's Hospital in Boston, who "sometimes hired people unusual," as Langer recalls. «I was the only engineer in the hospital and was working on a project to develop biocompatible microspheres and nanospheres capable of releasing "large" drugs with a high molecular weight into the body in the long run. Before I worked on it, scientists thought it was impossible, and maybe the only reason I tried it was that I hadn't read all the research explaining how unlikely it was to do it. After two years, however, I created particles capable of transporting DNA and RNA molecules for the first time».

Pharmaceuticals and tissue engineering It took 28 years for the books to be approved from that first publication first drugs that inhibit the growth of blood vessels, used as anticancer drugs and in the treatment of macular degeneration and conveyed by the «daughter» particles of Langer's research. Who, with his discoveries, literally opened up a world: the controlled release of macromolecules today has innumerable applications, from anticancer drugs to drug-eluting stents for the treatment of coronary artery disease. Otherwise impossible therapies are a reality today, with enormous savings because of the polymeric systems for drug delivery allow the administration of minimal quantities of active ingredient for long periodswhile avoiding systemic complications and reducing side effects. Not to mention that thanks to Langer's nanoparticles it was possible to create mRNA vaccines, which are transported precisely by nanopolymers that allow RNA to be protected and released into cells in an efficient and controlled manner. Not only that: Robert Langer and his collaborator Joseph Vacanti were the first to develop synthetic polymer systems to make cells grow into specific structures, opening up the field of tissue engineering. Thanks to these discoveries, for example, it was created an artificial skin used for patients with burns and skin ulcers, and human replacement cartilage, bone, cornea, blood vessel, and spinal cord were created; in the near future, Langer's ideas could lead to the creation of any tissue or organ of the body and specific organs and tissues on microchips.