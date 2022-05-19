Guadalajara Jalisco. – As if out of a movie cash from the Secretary of Security of Jalisco was deprived of his liberty while traveling with his familyHowever, at some point managed to make his captors lose control of the car where they travel, for vkill the unit and then kill them with a firearm.

According to national media, the events were recorded in the municipality of Colotlanwhile the state police officer was on a rest day and traveling with his family, but upon reaching the junction that connects Totatiche with the mentioned locality, was intercepted.

his captors were traveling in a black van, when they blocked the way for the family unitto later point a gun at the police officer to force him to get into the unit, fleeing and leaving the family on the spot.

Although the Jalisco authorities have not yet provided details of what happened, local reports mention that, in a statement by the same agent, during his journey he began to grappling with one of his captors, causing the gun to go off.

After the detonation, the driver lost control of the unit, which caused it to go off the road to later be dumped on the shore, after which, the information is not clear if the driver died from the overturn, although reports indicate that both criminals were killed by firearms.

In the accident, the policeman suffered scratches, however, he was able to recover to ask for help from the corporations that were in the area, who would have helped him with his injuries, without it being reported that his life was in danger.

So far the alleged kidnappers have not been identified, nor has the State Attorney’s Office (FE), has issued an official report on the events, so only media outlets such as Proceso and La Silla Rota have taken up the case.

La Silla Rota Facts and Process