Every year in Italy about 120,000 people fall by breaking their hips: mainly in the age group between 80 and 89 years (59%), especially women and largely suffering from bone fragility with rates of falls, and associated complications, which increase significantly with age and double in people over 75 (ISS data). The technology of the two-wheeled MotoGP racing cars comes to their aid. After more than 5 years of experimentation in D-Air Lab, a research and development start-up born from Dainese’s experience, ‘FuturAge’ has arrived in production and marketing: a belt equipped with sensors capable of recognizing the movements of the wearer and activate the airbag only in case of need – i.e. before falling to the ground – protecting the hips and the head of the femur from possible fractures, and simultaneously sending a message with one’s GPS coordinates to three emergency numbers.

Is it more dangerous to reach 350 km/h on the Mugello straight or lose your balance at home when you are 75 and suffer from osteoporosis?. The developers of FuturAge started from the answer to this question and after 5 years of work the answer has arrived. “Falls are very frequent in the elderly and increase with age – says Giuseppe Sergi, director of Geriatrics at the University of Padua Hospital – 30% of the elderly population falls at least once a year and more than 50% falls more once a year; this leads to a high risk of fractures with all the ensuing consequences”.