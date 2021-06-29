The cruelty of social networks, which seek to drag the rest of society to its underworld of the Zasca culture, pass bills and render accounts permanently, has been overturned by a wave of recognition towards Álvaro Morata after his very complete and exciting game against Croatia. It is true that the benevolent analysis would have been different if the Atlético de Madrid striker on loan to Juventus did not score 3-4, the truth is that the praise has come from critics and the public.

His great supporter, the one who has endured him through thick and thin, Luis Enrique He explained at the end of the match because Morata is one of the best forwards in the world: “Álvaro is capable of generating superiority, giving you continuity, defending as if he were a central defender, dominating the aerial game, he has a goal, physical power. We have to really appreciate what it means to have him in the national team and for him to be Spanish ”.

The insults in the networks protected by anonymity came to define him as Morrata and insults so nasty that they turn the stomach propitiated by unscrupulous people, professional haters, those who call ‘haters’. All the red lines were crossed after the game against Poland by those who harassed him and wished the death of his children, among more threats to his family. Morata’s public complaint provoked empathy among those who limit themselves to criticizing him soccer because his way of playing does not enter their eyes.

Morata has played games very similar to the one he completed against Croatia, with the difference that he did not see a goal in those games and against the Croats he scored a decisive goal. The forward is judged by the goal and it does not matter if he touches perfection in all actions if he does not score. Because Morata is usually outstanding coming to receive, opening the band or giving back support with a safety pass giving continuity to the game. Morata is the team’s first defender when the pressure starts after a loss and squeezes the rival in his own area. Morata goes to the head duels, enters the auction and does everything the coach demands, both in defense and in attack. But if he does not score his match, he is not valued.

The difference against Croatia was that he got it. A great goal that takes him to the altars of Spanish football equaling the scoring figure of the myth Fernando Torres in a European Championship and participating in one of the most legendary matches of the Spanish National Team in its history. The great game he performed puts him at the height of Lewandoswki, which is why now he can be called Moratowski, as Sergio Ramos baptized him in his time as teammates at Real Madrid. Without comparisons, Morata is one of the most complete forwards in the world due to his physical capacity, his technical condition and his tactical sacrifice in the defensive phase. And he showed it against Croatia and his goal is to show it again against Switzerland in the quarterfinals. Match by match until the final victory.