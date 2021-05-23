D.he news of the open border spread in no time at all. People came on foot and in taxi from the surrounding areas to the border fence around the Spanish exclave of Ceuta in Morocco. Soon they were also coming from cities like Tetuan and Tangier. It was probably up to 10,000 people who streamed in within 36 hours. On previous occasions it was rumored that the Moroccan border police were not looking so closely. The first migrants were already moving towards Ceuta. Thousands are waiting in the mountains behind the coast for the opportunity to come to Europe, which on a clear day on the Strait of Gibraltar seems close enough to touch.

This time it was mainly young Moroccans who got up. The youngest are said to have only been ten years old. They plunged into the Mediterranean to swim to Ceuta or climbed the rocks on the beach. There are indications that this was not a spontaneous decision. “They sent buses to schools in Morocco.

The children thought they were going on a trip, ”said a mother, whose daughter had also set off for Ceuta, the Spanish website El Confidencial. Many just followed their friends, at first it was like a “party” for them, reports a volunteer. On Friday, the last of them wandered hungry and freezing through the streets of the city, some stayed in the parks.

The government appeals to the mainland to take in the migrants

The Spanish authorities do not yet know how many underage Moroccans remained in Ceuta. On Tuesday there was talk of up to 2000. By Friday morning, authorities had registered more than 850. Most of them were temporarily housed in a warehouse just behind the border fence. The Spanish government appealed to the mainland regions to accept them.

Some of the adults – and probably some of the younger ones – had made their way home voluntarily. Even more were sent home by express deportation through one of the small doors in the fence, no sooner had they entered Spanish territory. Spain signed a corresponding readmission agreement with Morocco in the 1990s, but this does not apply to unaccompanied minors.



Spanish soldiers lead young migrants away after their arrival in Ceuta.

The chairman of the right-wing populist Spanish Vox party, Santiago Abascal, rumbled that Morocco had hurled “minors like battering rams” against the Spanish borders. It was all over by Tuesday evening. The Moroccan police no longer looked the other way, but stopped almost everyone who tried to even approach the six-meter-high border fence. They had also kept watch on the rest of the Mediterranean coast. Only a few dozen migrants climbed over the cordon around the second Spanish exclave in Melilla this week.

It would not be the first time that the Moroccan government has used its own citizens and migrants in the country as a means of political maneuvering. In Spain as in Morocco one was reminded of the “Green March” from 1975. At that time, King Hassan II sent 350,000 unarmed Moroccans to Western Sahara to support his claims to the former Spanish colony on the Atlantic coast. Morocco also claims the two Spanish exclaves of North Africa for itself. Again and again, King Mohammed VI. the return of these “occupied territories” by Spain.