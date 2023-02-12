From moral to moral is linguistically a small step, just a vowel change. In reality it is different. There is a world of difference between loose morale and keeping up the morale of the troops. Moral and morals both come from the French moral, which means ethics and morals. That is why we have moral theology and the moral of a story side by side. Until the 18th century, both forms could be used interchangeably in Dutch. So instead of a moral, one might as well look for a moral in La Fontaine’s fables.

Moral and moral are not the only French words that sound alike. For example, we know instrumental next to instrumental, material next to material. But each time with a difference in meaning: instrumental has to do with tools, instrumental with music, material refers to things that are needed to make something, material rolls, in the railways, fire brigade or in the army.

Corporal student

This is how morality and morality have also grown apart. And yet both words have retained something of their most original background. They go back to the Latin moralis‘pertaining to morals’, an adjective, coming from the well-known moss which means ‘habit’. The plural of moss is mores and that is why there is an r in derivative forms. Mores is a cry that still dies in the mouth of the corporal student when he wants to condone misconduct, without realizing that he is actually appealing to high morals. Because that’s how the classics of morestheir tradition, op moralisethical behavior, decency, came.

A person without morals has no sense of right and wrong

The French also adopted the meaning with the word. moral became the doctrine of good morals, hence ethics, hence the duty to behave more than decently, rather even exemplary, thus courageously in times of danger. moral eventually corresponded almost to what used to be called virtues and thus determined the distinction between good and bad behavior. Dutch morality also knows this meaning: someone without morality has no sense of good and evil.

There will be another one in Flanders moral for that at first glance seems inconsistent with the story so far: a moral account. In fact, this is a loan translation from the French where a board deemed an annual morale report delivers an annual report. A well-functioning board is expected to behave properly and to draw up an annual report on this. So in accordance with good administrative practices.

When Dutch morality and morality diverged, morality moved in the direction of courage and morality was mainly limited to the moral side, until a new morality penetrated Dutch via the cycling language. Until recently, the jargon of cycling was French and so world champion Gerrie Knetemann could report at the time that he was full of morals on the day of his victory. Sport is advancing and that is why it is no longer surprising to hear that the Ukrainian army has so much morale.