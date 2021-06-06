“We are not the Kennedys eh …”, assures a member of the family, who tries to explain that, in reality, it is all much more rudimentary than it seems.

Dispersed in recent years between Córdoba, the south of the country, the City and the Buenos Aires coast, The Vaca Narvaja, a surname with a seventies history, linked to Montoneros, later linked to Kirchnerism, including blood ties, diversified in these times in the public function between diplomacy, the AFIP and the political thread.

Sabino Vaca NarvajaAmbassador to Beijing, son of Fernando, one of the founders of Montoneros, is the most prominent, and the favorite of Cristina Kirchner.

In fact, the official met the vice president at an intimate meal thanks to his brother Camilo, former partner of Florencia Kirchner, father of the granddaughter of the former president and General Director of Government Action of the General Secretariat of the Presidency.

Camilo Vaca Narvaja with his daughter Helena, granddaughter of the vice president Foto Instagram.

It was a few years ago. While his brother worked in the Deputies -he was an advisor to Julián Domínguez-, Sabino Vaca Narvaja did the same in the Senate: at that time he was advising Beloved Boudou In international relations, he had already started studying Mandarin Chinese and perfecting himself in the Asian powerhouse and wanted to meet the former president to show her his geopolitical vision.

Cristina Kirchner was fascinated. In fact, when the Frente de Todos won the elections, the vice president appropriated three destinations: the OAS, Russia and China. He sent Carlos Raimundi, Alicia Castro, who in the end resigned to travel to the Kremlin due to internal short circuits, and Vaca Narvaja, respectively.

Below, in the formal, of Luis Maria Kreckler, the official took over the embassy in China after the political setback of the diplomat in the middle of the vaccine crisis, at the end of last year. A premeditated stumble that would happen sooner rather than later.



Patricia Vaca Narvaja is an AFIP official, and has no connection with Cristina Kirchner.

After escaping the country as a good part of the family, and passing through Mexico, the oldest of Fernando Vaca Narvaja and María Josefa Fleming He lived a good part of his childhood in the secret nursery that Montoneros set up in exile in Havana -in the company of almost fifty children of guerrilla leaders such as María Fernanda Raverta-, portrayed by Analía Argento in her book The Montonera nursery.

When they returned and settled south of the city of Buenos Aires, after a tour of Havana, Central America, Bolivia, Peru, Uruguay and Rosario, in Santa Fe -where his mother is from-, Camilo Vaca Narvaja, who works , according to the organization chart, at the orders of Julio Vitobello since the beginning of last year, he arrived with a Cuban accent.

Formally, the former partner of Florence Kirchner is in charge of preparing some reports of the General Secretariat linked to Parliament. In fact, it oils relationships. About political leaders and social movements. Y seeks to settle, for now in a very incipient way, in the third section of Greater Buenos Aires. In particular, in Lanús, which suffered with the two triumphs of Néstor Grindetti, a leadership diaspora. He competes with Agustín Balladares, from the Headquarters of the Cabinet and the Evita Movement, known in the area for its militant ostentation.

Enrique Luis Vaca Narvaja, the Argentine ambassador to Peru, is the one with the most low profile. Fernando’s brother and Camilo and Sabino’s uncle, he is a career diplomat. In his youth, he left Mexico for the Netherlands, learned languages, worked as hard as he could and later joined the National Foreign Service Institute (ISEN) where he made a career.



Sabino Vaca Narvaja, Argentine Ambassador to China

His low profile matches his current party apathy: He is a full-time diplomat. “Anyway, he has a national and popular thought,” remarks a relative. And he clarifies, in line with the internal tensions and the struggle between albertism -nborn- and Kirchnerism: “First of all, we are all Cristinistas.”

Patricia Vaca Narvaja, one of the many sisters of the former Montonero chief, has not spoken with the vice president for a long time, despite the fact that she held a seat during his government and remained in the embassy in Mexico City until the end of the former president’s term.

It was Mercedes Marcó del Pont who summoned her to the AFIP: surgical instrumentalist graduated from the University of Córdoba, appointed her to head the Subdirectorate General for Taxpayer Services.



An image of Fernando Vaca Narvaja, former leader and one of the founders of Montoneros.

The former ambassador also does not have frequent dialogue with Alberto Fernández. In the case of the former president, the link with the organization is through Virginia García, her ex-daughter-in-law, a militant camper, at the head of the strategic General Tax Directorate: she channels her concerns.

Vaca Narvaja alternates her time between Miramar and the City: in 2018 she was secluded in that city on the Buenos Aires coast with her partner, Gustavo “La Chancha” Gemelli, a former Peronist militant who had his good times in the Buenos Aires PJ. Eduardo Valdés is, for example, one of the main friends of the family. Retired, he now makes politics in the provincial district: in 2009 they bought a house of 187 square meters in that city, and later an apartment, as an investment, in 2019, of 30 square meters.

As part of the family, Gemelli also had his time in the State: he was employed by the Chief of Staff and the Senate during Kirchnerism. Also his daughter: It is a permanent plant of the Administrative Prosecretary of the Upper House.

Fernando Vaca Narvaja, for his part, continues to be ostracized. He tried to be a candidate in Bariloche, a few years ago, but in the end he declined. It is part of a political group that, they say, runs to the left of the Government.