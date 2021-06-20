It goes no further. Girona Y Lightning are played, in the best of cases (there may be an extension, but no penalties), the ascent to a single letter in 90 minutes. The goal of a whole season is what happens tonight in the stadium of Montilivi and while the Catalans seek to do good the 1-2 obtained in the first leg in Vallecas, the Madrilenians must go up. Both teams went down to Segunda two seasons ago and are now in a position to return to touch the roof of Spanish football. Yes indeed, there is only a ticket for one.

The Girona has greater room for maneuver because in addition to the fact that he starts with the advantage of dominating the final by 1-2, he has another ace up his sleeve: although the Lightning will equalize the result in Montilivi (1-2), the promotion would be rojiblanco. The reason is none other than, as there are no penalties, If after overtime the tie is maintained, the team that finished the highest ranked in the League is the beneficiary. And Girona, which was fifth, would be the lucky one because Rayo finished sixth. But Francisco’s bloc hopes not to reach such an extreme of suffering. His moment is idyllic and, after three failed playoff finals, with that of last season against Elche still unhealed, the feeling that prevails in the city is that it is time. What makes the group feel calmer, even if it does not assure anything, are the 11 games in a row without losing and that in this section they have only received three goals. Staying on the good wave is crucial and that is why Francisco, who has all his players available after recovering Aday and Bárcenas, does not have in mind to make too many changes from the first leg in Vallecas. The 5-3-2 is the system that has elevated them and the only variation would be the appearance of Stuani. The Uruguayan left great sensations in the nearly 30 minutes he had in Vallecas and if there is a match in which to force it is this. He would accompany Sylla upstairs and they form a fearsome pair: between the two they add 21 goals. The rest of the team, the one that the rojiblanca fans know by heart. Yan couto, in addition, he has evolved well from the blow he suffered in the left leg in the first leg and is to be holder in the left-handed lane.

In Girona, optimism is high, but if you go by neighborhoods, in Vallecas trusts, and a lot, in the comeback. If there is a team capable of this, it is Madrid because this year, in the League, has managed to raise seven adverse results. And one of them was, precisely, against Girona on April 10 (2-1). Those of Iraola will try to give the bell in a difficult mission, but not impossible and, for this, the technician will keep his eleven type of the last weeks, with Luca under sticks; Advíncula, Saveljich, Catena and Fran García in the rear; Óscar and Comesaña in the core; ahead Isi, Trejo and Álvaro; leaving pointed to Qasmi. The technician has gunpowder in the bench and Well or Baby they could wait in the breech to jump into the green if the duel gets jammed. Rayistas are bound to win Y they would rise with any win except 0-1 and 1-2.