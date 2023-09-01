Pope Francis arrived this Friday (01/09) in Mongolia, thus becoming the first pontiff to visit the country, with the aim of encouraging the small Catholic community of about 1,400 people.

Among the first activities since the recent arrival is sending a “message of peace” to the country’s neighbor, China, in yet another effort to get closer to the Asian territory.

According to the Vatican, the Pope sent a telegram with “prayers” and “well wishes” to the dictator Xi Jinping, leader of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). “Assuring my prayers for the welfare of the nation, I invoke upon you all God’s blessings of unity and peace,” the message reads.

In response, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said he wanted to “strengthen mutual trust” between China and the Vatican, which is not engaged in diplomacy at the moment, and “strengthen a process of improving bilateral relations”. .

After landing at Chinggis Khaan International Airport, in Mongolia, Francisco was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Battsetseg Batmunkh, and by a young woman who offered him dried yogurt, a typical local custom.

He then went to rest at the residence of the bishop of the Apostolic Prefecture of the Mongolian capital, Ulan Bator, Cardinal Giorgio Marengo, as the Vatican does not have a nunciature (embassy) in the country.

During the trip, the pope emphasized that he was going to visit a small population that lives in an enormous territory, a small population “but with a great culture” and asked to reflect on the silence of the steppes, as he said that “Mongolia is understood with the senses”.

The pontiff’s Saturday agenda will be dedicated to institutional meetings: in the morning with civil authorities, including the president and prime minister, and in the afternoon with bishops, priests and consecrated missionaries, about 80 across the country, with just nine parishes. , four of them in the capital, where 40% of the population of this country, one of the most depopulated in the world, is concentrated.

Francis will meet with the clergy in the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, built in the 20th century with a structure reminiscent of yurts, the typical circular tents of Central Asia built to shelter from the cold and strong winds of the steppes.

The pope will also celebrate an afternoon Mass on September 3 at the Steppe Arena for the 1,500 faithful who live in Mongolia, 90% of whom live in the capital, but will also be joined by another 1,000 faithful from countries in the region, such as Russia, China , Thailand, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan and Vietnam.

On Sunday, the pope will preside over an ecumenical and interfaith event at the Hun Theater, which will be attended by representatives of shamanism, Shintoism, Buddhism, Islam, Judaism, Hinduism and other religions.

On Monday (04), the last day of the trip, Francisco will inaugurate the Casa da Caridade, a place to give shelter and help to the most needy in the country, where 36% of the population lives below the poverty line. (With information from the EFE Agency)