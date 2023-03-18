Jan P. was already known as the horror breeder, because of the ‘illegal puppy factory’ with at least five hundred dogs that he had on his property. P. has also previously been convicted of assault and money laundering, and is also still involved in an illegal trade in spoiled meat, while no one intervenes. This is evident from research on this site. “He has shit on everything and also gets away with it.”

#money #laundering #assault #addition #puppy #factory #Jan #lot #record