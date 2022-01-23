Home page world

From: Martina Lippl

A corona test center has opened in Cologne in the Volksbühne theater. © Christoph Hardt/imago

Health authorities can hardly keep up. A city in North Rhine-Westphalia is no longer sending anyone into quarantine individually.

Cologne – Positive PCR test or a positive rapid test – and then? The city of Cologne (NRW) is changing the rules for the quarantine regulation and corona tests. As of next Monday (January 23), people with a positive test result are obliged to “take the direct route to isolation”.

The city of Cologne has waived a quarantine letter from the health department

A positive rapid test is sufficient for quarantine, the city of Cologne announced. Nobody is quarantined individually anymore. Cologne is thus implementing the new Corona Test and Quarantine Ordinance of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW).

Infected people and their household members no longer receive an administrative order from the health department. Likewise, there is no more writing about the end of isolation. This then takes place automatically after seven days with a free test. Without a test, it ends after ten days, the city of Cologne announced.

Cologne sets up a website for people infected with Corona

As the city of Cologne also announced after a meeting of the crisis management team on Friday (January 21), people who tested positive can register themselves in the digital contact management portal (DiKoMa) of the city of Cologne from next week. The website will therefore be activated in the coming week and communicated separately.

Via a personal user account in DiKoMa, infected people can then enter their health data, which is required to assess the individual risk of a more severe course, such as age, previous illnesses or vaccination status, and keep their daily symptom diary.

The health department will then specifically contact those who indicate relevant risk factors and strong symptoms. Infected people would also have the option of not only contacting their family doctor if they had health problems, but also the health department (telephone: 0221 / 221-33500). This phone number can also be used by people who do not have internet access.

The city of Cologne points out that household members of infected people must go into quarantine. Exception: The quarantine obligation does not apply to those who have been boosted, have recently recovered or have recently been double-vaccinated. The second vaccination must not have been more than 90 days ago.

Corona: A pedestrian with a mask walks past Cologne Cathedral. © Ying Tang/imago

Cologne: Corona infected people should inform close contacts themselves

According to the new state ordinance, infected people should also independently contact their close contacts outside of their household. According to the city of Cologne, these should then be “insulated as best as possible” and tested. “Only in individual cases does the health department act here and order a quarantine for contact persons.”

In Cologne, the 7-day incidence on Sunday is 681.4. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports that 1,900 corona cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours. The corona numbers across Germany are reaching dizzying heights. For the first time, the incidence exceeds 800. The Expert Council warns.(ml)