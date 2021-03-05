Starting this Monday, March 8 five subway stations will reopen, so 60 of the 90 that the network has will remain enabled. They are Puán (Line A), Uruguay (Line B), Courts (Line D), General Urquiza (Line E) and Las Heras (Line H). What’s more, up to 15 passengers per car will be allowed to stand upright. The measure was agreed by the City’s Secretary of Transportation with the authorities of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health.

From Transportation they explained that those stations were chosen “taking into account proximity to educational institutions, to shorten the distance between open stations and achieve greater fluidity in operation “.

They also recalled that the subway remains for the exclusive use of essential workers, teachers and students. But this reopening responds “to the new needs of users.”

As of the return to face-to-face classes, 60 thousand users were incorporated into public transport. In the case of the subway, currently 227 thousand people travel per day, which represents 23% of the total passengers who did so before the outbreak of the coronavirus. In 2019, the average exceeded one million users per day.

Even so, given the increase in demand standing passengers will be allowed to travel, something that until now was prohibited. With a limit: up to 15 per car.

From Monday, up to 15 standing passengers per car will be allowed to travel. Photo Maxi Failla

The closure of subway stations was implemented in March 2020 as an extraordinary measure before the advance of the pandemic. At first, the formations only stopped at the headwaters and in some transshipment centers. In April the measure was relaxed and they began to stop at 50 stations. And on December 21, Dorrego and Ángel Gallardo (Line B), Boedo and Emilio Miter (Line E), and Parque Patricios (Line H) were enabled and 55 were open.

Keeping stations closed was a strategy to that fewer people travel. “We understand that the subway has to be used for long trips, not short ones. With that we get people to walk more and not take the subway for two or three stations. For short trips, the best are the outdoor transfers with distance” , They had justified at the time from the Buenos Aires Transport Secretariat.

The closure of stations was a strategy that was implemented as of March 2020, so that fewer people traveled on the subway. Photo Maxi Failla

In the Buenos Aires government they affirm that the variations in demand are continuously analyzed to define the opening of new stations and adjust the supply of trains.

The truth is that the subway is a closed means of transport with less ventilation, where the risk of contagion of coronavirus is greater if the appropriate precautions are not taken. In this sense, from Transport they indicate that it continues to implement capacity control, especially in stations with greater passenger movement. A team controls their entry and avoids concentrations on platforms and formations.

According to the authorities, it continues with the reinforcement in the cleaning and disinfection of stations, formations and high contact surfaces. In addition, there are gel alcohol dispensers for passengers and signage at the stations for people to comply with the distancing measures.

