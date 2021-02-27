After the end of the January and February holidays and the decrease in demand, the Buenos Aires Government reported that will centralize in La Rural all coronavirus tests for residents and tourists who arrive in the City by their own means.

The center, which operated only for vehicular access (including bicycle and motorcycle), will also receive pedestrians from Monday, March 1, and up to 20,000 daily tests can be carried out there.

He attends every day, from 8 to 20. The pedestrian entrance will be on Avenida Santa Fe 4201 and the vehicular It will continue to be Av. Sarmiento 2704.

In this way, they will be three authorized testing centers, next to the arrival terminals of Ezeiza (aerial) and Dellepiane (bus).

The over 12 years old, residents of the City who re-enter from more than 150 kilometers away, after more than 4 days. And tourists who stay at least one day and arrive from more than 150 kilometers.

The process is carried out only in turn and includes previously completing an affidavit. If the arrival to the City of Buenos Aires takes place by plane or bus, the test is done at the moment, at the corresponding terminal (Ezeiza and Dellepiane), and without a previous shift.

The tests will be covered by social works and medical insurance or by the City Government.

Between 12 and 24 hours after taking the test, you can check the result by sending the Test Result to the City’s WhatsApp. If it is positive, it will be informed by Health personnel through a telephone call to be able to transmit the isolation procedure and necessary care.

For those people who have nowhere to isolate themselves, accommodation is available in hotels in the City.

La Rural also tests teaching and non-teaching staff initial, primary or secondary level, within the framework of the return to face-to-face classes. More than 21 thousand people.

Summer numbers

Almost 700 thousand tourists and residents tested. So far 690,907 tests have been carried out on tourists and residents who returned from their vacations to the City.

Of the total, 12,227 were positive with a positivity rate of the last 7 days of 1.24%. The peak of tests was 20,435 at the end of January and 401 positives were identified that day.

“The City Government implemented this mass testing health policy since December 2020, anticipating the second wave and trying to identify and isolate as soon as possible all the people who could come infected from their vacations, avoiding the spread of the virus as occurred in Europe. “, They explained in a press release, and expanded:” By identifying it at the access points, it was possible to proactively contain it instead of reactively stopping the spread. “

In total they were enabled eight test centers, in which almost 2,000 people worked, combined between administrative, health and government personnel.

The two centers in arrival terminals Ezeiza and Dellepiane, 121,136 tests were carried out from December 15 to February 25 and 2,395 positive cases were found (1.98% positivity) in the first case and in the second 83,578 tests were carried out from December 8 to February 25 and 987 positive cases were found (1.18% positivity).

Six test centers were set up with shifts for people who came in private vehicles. In The Rural 105,782 tests were carried out from January 15 to February 25 and 2,229 positive cases were found (2.11% positivity), in the City Exhibition Center 29,553 tests were carried out from December 8 to February 25 and 334 positive cases were found (1.13% positivity), in Costa Salguero 222,203 people were tested from December 27 to February 25 and 4,417 positive cases were found (1.99% positivity).

Those who attended without a car approached the Humor Museum, where 76,079 tests were carried out from December 8 to February 25 and 1,177 positive cases were found (1.55% positivity), in the Mobile Health Unit (Av. Callao 628) in the Balvanera neighborhood, where they carried out 44,814 tests from December 9 to February 25 and found 643 positive cases (1.43% positivity) and in the Athletic Club San Lorenzo de Almagro, which tested 3,636 porteños from December 9 to February 25 and 26 positive cases were found (0.71% positivity).

AFG