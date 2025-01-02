Throughout the month of December, Maserati has convened enthusiasts and its most passionate customers to commemorate its 110 years of history, with various events and activities around the world.

From exclusive presentations and captivating exhibitions to exciting experiences on the track and on the road, Maserati has revived its legendary history, showcasing its legacy of performance and innovation that continues to inspire the future of the Brand.

The celebrations were the ideal opportunity to unveil the latest models in the Maserati range: The Maserati GT2 Stradale and the new special series of Maserati GranTurismo 110 ANNIVERSARIO.

The Maserati GT2 Stradale is an ode to the most extraordinary and exclusive sportiness, the result of the technical and stylistic association between the Maserati GT2, a performance masterpiece created for the Brand's return to GT competitions, and the Maserati MC20 .









The special Maserati GranTurismo “110 ANNIVERSARY” series is presented in a limited edition of the same number of units as in the years of the House of the Trident, a symbol of an ideal bridge between the past, present and future of the Brand.

Maserati’s mission is to write the future of mobility in the luxury segment, focusing on the requests of its customers. A mission that continues even 110 years later and that finds its momentum through all models, that looks to the future and once again brings Italian luxury around the world.

Santo Ficili, CEO of Maserati: «I am proud to celebrate 110 years of innovation and passion. Every Maserati tells a story, and as we reach this important anniversary, we celebrate the countless trips taken in our cars. We take advantage of this opportunity to gather our community of followers and show the beautiful evolution of our Brand. Honoring our rich history, we look forward to the future, committed to offering a unique combination of luxury and Italian performance.”

Maserati Tridente Experience – Modena, Italy

An exclusive two-day event has been held since November 30, all against the picturesque backdrop of Modena, the historic headquarters of the Brand. The Tridente Experience catered to a select group of guests, including members of the Maserati Club Italia, the Panini family, the grandchildren of Ettore Maserati and actress Matilda De Angelis.

Some of the highlights were the long-awaited presentation of the Maserati GranTurismo 110 ANNIVERSARIO and a grand parade of 110 Maseratis, both contemporary and classic models. The program also included a series of institutional moments and enriching cultural visits, with a luxurious gala dinner at the famous Casa Maria Luigia by Massimo Bottura.

«Celebrazione dei 110 Anni di Maserati» – Tokyo, Japan

On December 1, Maserati Japan celebrated its 110th anniversary with a big party in Tokyo, at the luxurious Prince Hotel. The prestigious event showcased an impressive line-up of 110 Maserati vehicles, representing the Brand’s beloved community of passionate owners. The festivities included a scenic tour convoy that took participants from the streets of Tokyo to the picturesque landscapes of Chiba, creating a memorable experience for all who attended. The event, called “Celebrazione dei 110 Anni di Maserati”, had a spectacular finale, the highlight of which was an impressive fireworks display.

The new GT2 Stradale was unveiled and presented by Takayuki Kimura, CEO of Maserati Japan, who expressed his pride in commemorating the Brand’s 110th anniversary alongside many distinguished guests. He also took the opportunity to highlight the steadfast dedication of Maserati fans in Japan; He underlined his long relationship with the Brand and, ultimately, highlighted Maserati’s commitment to building its future.

Seoul, South Korea

On December 12, at a high-profile gathering at the residence of the Italian ambassador in Seoul, Maserati proudly welcomed 160 guests, including media and dealers, to celebrate its anniversary. Maserati’s rich heritage was on display along with its unwavering commitment to innovation, highlighted once again by the unveiling of the GT2 Stradale.

Miami, Florida, USA

On December 5, The Collection, which is the Maserati dealership in Miami, organized a gala in collaboration with the Concours Club, coinciding with Miami Design Week. The event brought together more than 100 clients from the main dealers and distinguished members of the Concours Club in an evening full of luxury, creativity and Italian tradition.

Attendees were impressed by the display of legendary Maserati cars, such as the 8CTF, Maserati MC20 Icona, MC20 Cielo and MCXtrema.

During the gala dinner, the Maserati GranTurismo 110 ANNIVERSARIO took center stage to pay tribute to Maserati’s iconic heritage.

Shanghai and Beijing, China

On December 8, Maserati proudly welcomed representatives from 108 media outlets in Shanghai and Beijing, including 38 renowned judges from the CCOY and She Power organizations. The objective of this extraordinary two-day meeting was to commemorate two important milestones: the 110th anniversary of Maserati and the 20th anniversary in China.

To achieve this, a parade was held through the streets of Shanghai, along with an LED light show at both the Sinar Mas Plaza in Shanghai and the Shanghai International Port.