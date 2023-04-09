If you tell me “beetle that attacks the wheat fields, especially when the grains are tender”, I will tell you “zabro”. I say it now, of course, when it no longer has merit, Rafa Castaño answered it on Thursday, March 16 in Pass word and he pocketed 2,272,000 euros that once the corresponding taxes have been paid will remain at 1,200,000. The bite is substantial, but he handles it gracefully: “everything from which I benefited, fundamentally education and public health, must also be paid for. Whoever paid it to me benefited me and now I will pay it so that other people can benefit”. Some words that contrast with those pronounced a few weeks ago by Alejandro Nieto, winner of the latest edition of survivorsthat before a similar retention encouraged his followers to rebel: “All of us Spaniards should get up and say: Enough is enough!”. Way of living.

The fight between Rafa and Orestes took place during 193 programs on Antena 3, but it was not their only scenario. Like Feraud and D’Hubert, Joseph Conrad’s duelists, their sets have been separated by space and time. They were the last contestants of the format on Telecinco, although their final programs were never broadcast. Their rivalry impregnated with camaraderie and the very high level that they exhibited made them a claim by themselves, it was not seen Pass word but Rafa and Orestes. Pablo Díaz, the violinist with the air of a perfect son-in-law who stayed on the program for a year, caused the same phenomenon a couple of years ago.

There are many factors that influence the success of contests that require certain knowledge and do not base their mechanics on coexistence or, rather, on disagreement. Perhaps the main one is that they constitute a small oasis in an increasingly polarized television, a safe space in which there is no ideology, no tension. It also adds that its acceptance is intergenerational, which allows the whole family to gather in front of the television, and its interactivity does not require QR codes, it only implies shouting at the screen with more or less skill. This reception is the reason why no chain wants to be without its goose that lays the golden eggs. The hunter is one of the few joys of TVE while Telecinco relies on the new 25 words and Chain reaction to try to straighten the course. The autonomous do not live on the sidelines. In Aragon, Catch Me If You Can, a format with a presence on almost all Forta channels, reaches 30% audience. In the Asturian region, the picuhosted by the actress and presenter Ana Francisco, exceeds double digits on a daily basis.

decades of tradition

The question and answer formats do not go out of style and are as old as the television in which they landed after their radio success —unforgettable Alberto Romea shouting: “Me, Anselmo Oñate, Pichirri, in 1915, and from a penalty kick!” in the delicious radio stories—. In the Spain of developmentalism, programs aimed at showcasing the good education of national adolescents, such as the basket and points of Daniel Vindel and those who granted excessive amounts of money for the time. While the minimum wage was 2,875 pesetas (17.3 euros), a group of men and women disputed a million for the best.

If today there is some interest in the life of the contestants, nothing equals what was experienced by those who exhibited their knowledge in those days of a channel and a half. The six weeks that Rosa Zumárraga, nicknamed Miss Aplomo by the media, spent trying to get her million made her a celebrity on a par with Massiel and Manolo Santana, official heroes of the late sixties. She received so much mail that she hired a secretary to manage it. Among the missives came requests for advice and marriage alike. “On a trip to Granada, a woman approached me and she asked me to touch her son to heal him, as if I were the Virgin of Fatima!” Rosa lived up to her nickname and was not timorous in her statements: “The blame for female discrimination lies with men, who like women who appear to have a certain degree of imbecility.” With less message, the Ministry of Equality makes half a dozen spots institutional.

Heritage and a dark side

You can’t talk about contests without mentioning the jewel in the crown: One, two, three… Answer again kept half of Spain pending the fate of Ruperta, Botilde and the Antichollo and left for posterity taglines that are part of our intangible cultural heritage: “up to here I can read”, “bell and it’s over” or “yes car, car, yes vaca, vaca”, which meant that yes or yes you would get what the final card said, whether it was the long-awaited apartment in Torrevieja or two million matches, a Talbot Solara or a mechanical milking machine.

Part of the extraordinary success of the Chicho Ibáñez Serrador program was due to the brilliant performance of some presenters forced to deal with several hours of format that included tests of both cultural and physical expertise and a constant coming and going of collaborators. The Peruvian Kiko Ledgard was its original driver, but he achieved glory with Mayra Gómez Kemp, whose charisma helped enhance all the virtues of space. The professionals in charge of the contests set the pace of the game and their contribution goes beyond what is written in the script. The dramatic pauses of Carlos Sobera, the sarcasm of Luján Argüelles, the empathy of Roberto Leal or the poise of Juanra Bonet are an inseparable ingredient in the success of the spaces they host.

The history of the contests also hides a dark side. In 1959, American television viewers lost their innocence when they discovered the fraud of the twenty-one. Charles Van Doren, PhD in English Language from Columbia University and, most importantly, attractive and distinguished, was a magnet for audiences and therefore for the advertisers who financed the contests, which caused that, as demonstrated in a trial, the chain fraudulently facilitated their continuity in the program to the detriment of less telegenic contestants.

In Spain the controversy has revolved around professional contestants. It is becoming more and more common to see the same faces in what we could call “the route of the competitions”, a pilgrimage that implies years of study, although it seems to be no panacea, at least for David Díaz, one of the Supermagnificent of To know and to win. “If you’re good at studying, take some competitive exams and then, in your free time, watch TV.”

Those who do not get a financial prize, but do get a plus of media exposure, are the celebrities who increasingly team up with anonymous contestants, although sometimes the consequences of that visibility are not the desired ones. After passing through Catch a million, Remedios Cervantes will never forget that when diluted in water, the best conductor is salt. The very viral impulse that he made her bet at the last second on sugar caused his contestant to lose 5,000 euros and, according to him, he confessed in Live life, led her to receive death threats. Others suffer a less disturbing ordeal, Elena Furiase shares with TS Eliot that “April is the cruelest month”, not because it makes lilacs sprout from the dead earth, but because she is sick of hearing: “close”.

