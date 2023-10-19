The job of the third goalkeeper is one of the most complicated in football. Full training sessions and few games: you need tenacity and a lot of patience. Against Juventus, Milan relies on the 40-year-old Mirante: starter between the posts after two and a half years. Thanks to the absences of Maignan and Sportiello. From the accidental goalscorer to the one who has collected two matches in six years, passing through to those who have almost made a career as a poker player. Here’s who the third goalkeepers in Serie A are.