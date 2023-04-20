A national company with more than a century of existence, family management, billionaire revenues, above average results and in accelerated internationalization. With a 30% growth in 2022, when it earned BRL 1 billion, Catupiry is already present in five countries, with emphasis on Canada and Japan. It now wants to conquer the food service market in the United States. For this, the company has participated in fairs and events in the country to present the traditional recipe for cottage cheese from Minas Gerais. The strategy is to close contracts with restaurant chain distributors.

Although the exchange rate is favorable to exports, shipments to the United States currently represent less than 1% of revenue. That should change soon. “In a first stage, in which we are teaching the American to use the product, the acceptance is excellent”, stated Catupiry’s CFO, Daniel Zanuto. The plan, according to him, is to debut on the menus of pizzerias, a segment that leads in Brazil. “In Brazilian food service we already have brand recognition and product differentiation,” said Zanuto. “We want to replicate this success in the foreign market as well”. As of 2024, the idea is to occupy supermarkets as well. And the strategy involves a lot of planning, given the potential sales volume.

In the domestic market, the challenge is the price. From January 2020 to January 2022, the price of milk rose 60% in Brazil, according to the IBGE. To cope with costs, the company diversified its portfolio, offering consumers a greater variety of options. In the last year alone, more than 50 new products were launched, including snacks, pizzas, butter and sauces. This dilutes the impact of dairy prices on results.

Catupiry is in the pantheon of companies whose brand has become the reference product for the entire market. And it was the high standard that ensured sales soared during the pandemic, with consumers regularly cooking at home seeking quality ingredients for their recipes. The company also dared to launch a line of plant-based products focused on vegan consumers. In addition to these factors, Zanuto attributes the company’s success to conservative management and process optimization.



TRADIÇÃO MINEIRA The company founded by Italian immigrants wants to be recognized around the world for the recipe that was successful in Brazil.

TRAJECTORY With 111 years of history, the company is still managed by the heirs of the founders. Of the Silvestrini who created the dairy in Lambari, in the south of Minas Gerais, today there are six shareholder families and four factories — in Bebedouro and Santa Fé do Sul (SP), Doverlândia (GO), and Santa Vitória (MG). Now, the brand wants to conquer America as it conquered Brazil: slowly and little by little.