The lack of foresight of the governments, the delay in taking measures, the expansion of the British strain and the poor situation of the health systems have been combined so that four Central and Eastern European countries lead the death rates from coronavirus in the European Union (EU).

Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Bulgaria, which during the first wave of the pandemic had some of the lowest death rates in Europe, are now in a serious crisis, with hospitals on the brink of collapse and death figures four or five times higher than the EU average.

The Czech Republic currently has the world’s highest rates of contagion and mortality per million inhabitants in the last seven days, according to data from the Our World in Data observatory, linked to the University of Oxford.

A vaccination center in Prague, Czech Republic. Photo EFE

If in May the rate was 28 deaths per million, it now stands at 2,183. In comparison, for example, that of Spain, very affected by the first wave, has gone from 589 then to the current one of 1,549.

The experts attribute this evolution to the lack of foresight and the populism that determines the management of the Government in Prague.

The country left the state of emergency in May and it relaxed all measures against the epidemic as of July, which many citizens interpreted as a victory over the virus.

The symbol of that attitude was an outdoor dinner with thousands of people at a 500-meter-long table unfolded on June 30 on the famous Charles Bridge in Prague, without distance or masks and sharing food and drinks. The meeting was called “A farewell party to the pandemic.”

“That was a capital error, and also that in July and August the preparation for a possible worsening of the situation in autumn was neglected,” explains Vaclav Horejsi, from the Academy of Sciences in Prague.

That relaxation lasted until late fall, when the second wave was announced, because of the government’s fear of losing popular support ahead of the regional elections and the Senate in October, says Hosejsi.

The current confinement, in force until March 21, with the closure of schools, non-essential shops, as well as leisure and gastronomy venues, is not enough either.

This expert demands from the Executive, led by the liberal populist Andrej Babis, limit the operation of companies and public transport, and massive PCR test campaigns.

In Slovakia

The dominant presence of the British mutation, an ineffective infection tracking system, and a belated national confinement have made Slovakia now the second country in the world in deaths from covid-19, with almost 18 deaths per million inhabitants in the last seven days.

The enviable figures of spring 2020 have now turned into negative statistics and have overshadowed what was the first country in the world to carry out, last November, a massive test to the entire population.

The strategy of locating and isolating the positives, as an alternative to stopping all economic activity, did not work.

Experts blame part of the crisis on the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus variant initially detected in the UK, that shortly after arriving in the country at the end of 2020, it totally replaced the other strains.

Hungary’s problems

Also in Hungary, the increase in infections and deaths is attributed to the presence of the British variant since the Government has not taken measures in time.

“The restrictions that had been in force since November were no longer sufficient when the British strain and the Government arrived, instead of talking about closings, he defended openings“Gabriella Lantos, an economist expert in health management, tells Efe.

Hungarian right-wing leader Viktor Orban. Photo The New York Times

Despite the fact that the Government recognized in February that this variant was already in the country, the expert accuses the Executive of the ultra-nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of “not having done anything for weeks.”

The Hungarian Government imposed on March 3, and until March 22, the closure of non-essential commerce and leisure and gastronomy venues; will maintain distance education until April 7; has established the mandatory nature of masks and the night curfew remains in force.

Hungary accumulates 1,768 deaths per million inhabitants since the outbreak of the pandemic, a rise of 3,800% from the good figures of last May.

In this context, in which several hospitals say they do not have the capacity to care for patients, vaccination progresses a little faster than in other countries: 13.8% of the population has received at least one dose, compared to the European average 11.4%.

In Bulgaria, the old

In Bulgaria, the lack of foresight or the British strain adds, according to the authorities themselves, an aging population, 22% are over 65 years of age, and the high presence of certain chronic diseases.

Several experts consulted by Efe blame the situation on the Government, one coalition of populists and ultranationalists, and decisions such as allowing the reopening of restaurants and bars on March 1, in addition to its refusal to close schools and nurseries.

Petar Markov, a leading epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) states that new restrictions will be inevitable.

“The difference is that if it takes days to take them, several hundred of our compatriots will have lost their lives,” he alerted Efe at the beginning of March and demanded to carry out more tests.

The percentage of positive tests ranges between 13 and 24%, which, for some analysts, shows that the rate of infections that are not detected is very high.

In fact, despite having a contagion rate below the EU average, the death rate is one of the highest in the world.

Source: EFE

