The word to the director, there is no better situation than having a reference in front of the defense. Serie A is preparing for a restoration that starts with Juve. A midfielder is not enough, even if his name is Paul Pogba and the return to Turin with great fanfare is being defined. A long-awaited turning point that will give Max Allegri the famous interpreter of the “coast to coast” who will give physicality, insertions, assists and goals.