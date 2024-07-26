TOLatin America has a lot at stake in Venezuela’s presidential elections on July 28: On the one hand, the flow of Venezuelans leaving the country due to political, social and economic conditions, exerts pressure on the nations that receive them; on the other, criminal gangs, mainly the Aragua Trainhave extended their networks to Chile, Colombia, Peru and Mexico, becoming a new crisis front.

The topic was discussed in the forum “Venezuela Elections 2024: What is at stake for Latin America?”organized by the media of the America Newspaper Group (GDA), with the participation of Guadalupe Galván, editor of the World section of the Mexican newspaper El Universal; Stephany Echavarría, international editor of the Colombian newspaper EL TIEMPO; Francisco Sanz, international editor of the Peruvian newspaper El Comercio; and Carolina Álvarez Peñafiel, editor of the International section of El Mercurio, Chile; Venezuelan lawyer and expert in geopolitics and diplomacy Mariano de Alba; and EL TIEMPO correspondent in Caracas, Ana Rodríguez Brazón.

Participants concluded that the key element pending in the region is whether the government of Nicolas Maduro will accept the results, even if they are unfavorable to him, considering that the polls show the candidate as the favorite Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutiacandidate of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the alliance that brings together the majority of opposition groups.

Rodríguez Brazón said that in the streets of Caracas “uncertainty prevails. People do not know what will happen.” He points out that, according to the polls, Chavismo, represented by Maduro, “does not have enough votes to win,” but the big question is whether the regime would recognize an eventual defeat.

For De Alva, there is discontent within Chavismo and among Venezuelans, the notion that “the situation is not good, nor does it have prospects of improving.” Opposition leader María Corina Machado, who was unable to participate in the elections due to her disqualification, “capitalizes on the city’s loss of confidence in the leadership,” and has the advantage of being the only person whose reputation is not damaged. “She brings together the desire for change” and that is why her support for González is key.

The former diplomat himself, De Alva considered, is an asset who has managed to generate a “certain cohesion” in the opposition.

The data of the crisis

The Venezuelan crisis has resulted in more than 7 million Venezuelans leaving the country. The majority settled in Colombia, Chile and Peru.

Álvarez stressed that although there are officially 500,000 Venezuelans living in Chile, only 2,700 or fewer will be able to vote. Sanz points to a similar situation in Peru, with between 1.3 and 1.5 million Venezuelans residing there, but only 660 who will be eligible to vote. In Mexico, it is estimated that there are about 113,000 Venezuelans living there, but the number of voters will be minimal.

The reason? The obstacles imposed by the Venezuelan government on voting, including the cost of a passport, an essential requirement for voting.

The elections could determine, the participants agreed, whether there will be an increase in Venezuelan migrants in the coming months, in case Maduro wins or the situation becomes unstable in the country. El Universal pointed out that this factor is compounded by the uncertainty about the presidential elections on November 5, with the possibility of Donald Trump returning to power, which could generate massive flows of migrants for fear that his government will close the doors to them.

The second element highlighted in the forum is that of Venezuelan criminal gangs that have unleashed violence and criminality in the three countries. El Universa spoke of how the authorities in Chihuahua have recognized the presence of people from the Aragua Train who have been involved in human trafficking on the northern Mexican border, in alliance with Mexican criminal groups.

Álvarez explained that in Chile, El Tren de Aragua, which has been present in the country for two years, is behind violent acts such as the murder of former Venezuelan military officer Ronald Ojeda. However, there has been no cooperation from the Venezuelan government, which has complicated the progress of the investigation.

In Peru, Sanz said, it is not only El Tren de Aragua, but also small groups derived from that criminal gang, such as Los Gallegos, dedicated to contract killings, extortion and drug trafficking.

The great regional fear, participants explained, is that the violence will spread beyond control.

El Universal, El Mercurio, EL TIEMPO and El Comercio agreed that the main interest at this time is the reaction of Chavismo to the election; whether there will be continuity, an orderly transition or chaos. The reaction of regional governments will depend on this, they said, although there is already pressure from left-wing governments such as Brazil and Chile itself to respect the results and to admit the loser’s position.

