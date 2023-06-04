Brides, especially famous ones, are usually the undisputed center of attention. Recent controversies fueled in the society press —such as that of Tamara Falcó’s dress at her wedding with Iñigo Onieva— demonstrate this. However, there are some who, based on personality, eccentricity or pure and old cradle elegance, have managed not to be eclipsed by the silks, veils and jewels of their wives. We review some classic examples.

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton during their first wedding in Montreal, Canada. William Lovelace (Getty Images)

Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, 1964

Richard Burton had before him Elizabeth Taylor, one of the biggest stars that Hollywood has produced. They had met on the set of Cleopatra a morning in which Richard’s monumental hangover prevented him, because of the tremor, from raising the coffee cup to his mouth. She took it to her lips and thus began an affair that culminated in a wedding in 1964. For him it was her second. For her, the fifth. The ceremony was intimate. Liz’s flowery beauty competes with Burton’s sober, relentless, dark suit and white shirt magnetism. The clash of egos and the excesses of alcohol would lead to a stormy and recidivist relationship, since after a divorce, they remarried in 1975.

Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart cutting the cake. Hulton Archive (Getty Images)

Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, 1945

The setting: Malabar, a 1,000-acre farm in Ohio. Humphrey Bogart was not interested in the Hollywood hornet’s nest. On the farm of his friend Bromfield, writer and Pulitzer Prize winner, he fed the cattle and walked. There he took refuge from his third wife, with whom he shared a hostile alcoholism and a habit of throwing objects and pieces of furniture at each other. But Lauren Bacall had shown up. She was twenty when they shot to have or not to haveby Howard Hawks. He was over forty-five. Lauren went to Malabar with her mother as chaperone. The carbine was of little use. They were married on the farm in May. It was 1945, wartime, so the ceremony was simple. She overflows with youth. He is all attitude, and attitude is everything.

Sharon Tate and Roman Polanski just married in 1968. Bettmann (Bettmann Archive)

Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate, 1968

The end was tragic, the beginning strange. Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate met in 1966, in London, through producer Martin Ranshohoff, who was driving her career. On the first date Polanski did not speak to her, on the second she screamed when she saw him appear wearing a Frankenstein mask. They talked about LSD and the abuse she had suffered as a teenager. They got married after filming the horror comedy the vampire dance. He was aware that he could not compete with her beauty, which he radiated with special intensity on her wedding day, so he kept the wardrobe from the film: jacket and silk scarf around his neck. He presented himself as the eccentric genius who appropriated the beautiful Sharon. And so he did. She showed submission to her constant adventures and agreed to participate in threesomes with women he chose randomly. It is likely that the relationship would not have gone very far. We will never know. A year after the wedding, Tate was murdered by followers of Charles Manson in her California home.

Elvis Presley and Priscilla in 1967. Michael Ochs Archives (Getty Images)

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, 1967

A rock star is not part time. Elvis Presley invented the concept. At his wedding he did not go unnoticed. He met Priscilla at an American military base when she was 14 years old. Her parents were suspicious. He was ten years her senior and was credited with an affair with Natalie Wood. But they were practical and allowed her daughter to go live with Presley’s parents in Memphis. She soon moved in with him to Graceland, although she always affirmed that there was no sex in her relationship until marriage, in 1967. Then she had turned 21. The ceremony, at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas, was intimate. Frank Sinatra lent them his private plane to transport the family. He jubilantly wears a silk brocade tuxedo designed by MGM production company tailor Lambert Marks and cowboy boots. After the link, a champagne breakfast was offered for the 100 guests.

The Duke of Windsor and Wallis Simpson. Bettmann (Bettmann Archive)

David Windsor and Wallis Simpson, 1936

Elegance often arises in the margins, in those who could not become, in dethroned princes or kings. Thus David, who became Edward VIII, abdicated for not renouncing Wallis Simpson, American and twice divorced. David, his first name, had distinguished himself by his style, his affable manner and a worrying lack of interest in studies. His father, George V, stated: “When I die, the boy will ruin his life in 12 months.” And so it was, if we understand that giving up a crown means throwing a life overboard. They married after the abdication, in 1936, in the castle of Cande, in France. His brother, King George VI, prohibited members of the royal family from attending the ceremony. The Duke of Windsor elevated the tailcoat to perfection. He had striped pants, a black and white checkered tie, and a white carnation in his lapel. Wallis opted for a pale blue dress. Cecil Beaton photographed them among bouquets of peonies. After a snack, they left for their honeymoon in Austria with 226 pieces of luggage.

Scene from the Kennedy-Bouvier wedding in 1953 in Newport. Bachrach (Getty Images)

John F Kennedy and Jackie Bouvier, 1953

Another of the memorable pages of the manual How to wear a morning coat it was illustrated 17 years later, in 1953, on the other side of the Atlantic. There, two scions of the East Coast oligarchy, Jackie Lee Bouvier and John F. Kennedy, were married in Newport, Rhode Island. American society perseveringly searched for myths to cling to, and perhaps this wedding came closer than any other to their concept of royalty. Months before the magazine link Life published a report in which they both appeared on board a sailboat, which they titled: The Senator’s procession. 900 guests attended. Jackie wore ivory silk, and John wore an outfit very similar to the one worn by the Duke of Windsor, including the white carnation. But, beyond the textile is the gesture, the way of walking, the look.

Grace Kelly and Rainier of Monaco marry in 1956. Keystone-France (Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)

Rainier of Monaco and Grace Kelly, 1956

Two years later, a Hollywood actress born into a family of Philadelphia industrialists stopped by the Cannes film festival to promote the film. the anguish of living. The episode that Grace Kelly lived through those days could not be further from the title of this feature film. In a photo session in the palace of the princes of Monaco, she met Rainier III, who showed her the rooms of the residence, including a private zoo. After the first meeting, events precipitated. The prince had ascended the throne six years before the wedding. Monaco was then close to bankruptcy, since its main source of income, the casino, had seen its activity markedly reduced after the war. Rainier set out to transform his sovereign state into a profitable business, and one of the elements was marriage to a celebrated Hollywood star. The ceremony was broadcast by MGM and reached 30 million homes. The prince wears the decorations and orders that correspond to him as head of his dynasty. His figure, complemented by the saber, does not detract from the delicate dress of the recently enthroned princess.

Mick Jagger and his wife Bianca Jagger during their wedding in St. Tropez. Express (Getty Images)

Mick Jagger and Bianca Jagger, 1971

If we had to choose the most aesthetic, iconic and photogenic wedding of the seventies, this would undoubtedly be that of Mick and Bianca Jagger in Saint Tropez. They met a few months earlier at a party after one of the Rolling Stones concerts in Paris. Bianca, a model of Nicaraguan origin, reinvented the wedding dress: jacket, satin skirt and large hat. Mick opted for a light suit, flowered shirt and sports. They attended the link Paul McCartney, Keith Richards, Ringo Star, Elton John and Brigitte Bardot. After the ceremony, champagne and caviar were offered at the mythical Byblos hotel, where, of course, Mick sang along with his band.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono at their wedding in Gibraltar. Bettmann (Bettmann Archive)

John Lennon and Yoko Ono, 1969

John Lennon and Yoko Ono starred in one of the most eccentric weddings in the pop world. Determined to get married, they prepared to cross the English Channel to get married in France, but they could not board the ferry due to irregularities in their passports. After flying to Paris they discovered that two weeks of residence were required to get married. Frustrated by the setbacks they thought of Gibraltar. According to John, it was a quiet, British, friendly place, as good a place to get married as any. They went to the consulate dressed in white, Ono with Superga sneakers, sunglasses that she did not take off during the entire ceremony, and a hat. Lennon, with his circular glasses, did not deviate from his usual style. Seventy minutes after the link they had left the “horrible Gibraltar”, “the rock at the end of the world”, in the opinion of Yoko Ono, heading for Paris. Six days later, when they stopped in Amsterdam on their honeymoon, faced with troubling news of the Vietnam War, they decided to stay in bed in the presidential suite at the Hilton hotel for five days. “People should stop fighting and stay in bed,” he said.

Stevie Wonder hugs his wife Syreeta Wright. Bettmann (Bettmann Archive)

Stevie Wonder and Syreeta Wright, 1971

Stevie Wonder, at his wedding to Motown singer Syreeta Wright, wore a striking white brocaded tuxedo jacket with black lapels. The brilliant blind musician was 20 years old, but he had already made his wide glasses his hallmark. His smile in front of the monumental cake leaves no doubt about the euphoria of the moment.

Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Larry Fortensky on the cover of People, photographed by Herb Ritts, in 1991. People / Herb Ritts

elizabeth taylor but larry fortensky, 1991

It’s hard to compete with Elizabeth Taylor, but Larry Fortensky, her eighth husband, managed to wrest a moment of glory from her. They had met in 1998 at the Betty Ford Clinic. She was there because of her addiction to anxiolytics, and he wanted to get over her bond with beer. Larry, who was a construction worker, claimed that his face was familiar to him, but that he had not seen any of her movies. He was 20 years her junior, but he insisted that the star’s spirit was tireless. They got married at Neverland, Michael Jackson’s ranch. Larry’s curly blond hair and restrained gaze marked a sincere counterpoint to Taylor’s expansive attitude.

Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish at their wedding in 2005. ODD ANDERSEN (AFP via Getty Images)

Elton John and David Furnish, 2005

And, in the 21st century, one of the most followed and persecuted weddings has been that of Elton John and David Furnish. In ceremonies between two men, the duplication of the couple makes it inevitable that it is one of the two who assumes the leading role. In this case it was the singer who set the tone with a white tie and purple glasses. The couple had joined in a civil ceremony in 2005 and celebrated the marriage 9 years later at the Windsor Guildhall, the same place that the then Prince of Wales and Camilla chose to get married.

You can follow ICON on Facebook, Twitter, instagramor subscribe here to the newsletter.