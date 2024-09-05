by VALERIO BARRETTA

Serra, who is the new Ferrari technical director?

Fifty-two years old, a degree in mechanical engineering and 18 years in Formula 1, where he has already worked in BMW-Sauber and Mercedes: with this strong curriculum, Loïc Greenhouse is now the new technical director of Ferrari for the chassis (Chassis Area). The Frenchman has already tied himself to the Scuderia di Maranello in 2023, but will be able to operate in the team starting from October 1st due to the gardening leaves: will work on the 2025 car.

Serra’s profile

Serra, born in 1972, studied in Aix-en-Provence and Paris. Immediately after university, in 1996, he was hired by Michelin: in a decade he refined his knowledge of tires and suspensions. In the French multinational Serra met the current Red Bull technical director Pierre Watchwhich he would later find again in the leap to a Formula 1 team, dated October 2006, when Serra moved to BMW Sauberas head of performance. In 2010 he moved to Mercedeswhere he was one of the protagonists of the fabulous seven-year cycle in which Brackley won all the World Championships: until January 2013 he was “Chief engineer vehicle engineering”, until December 2018 “Head of Vehicle Dynamics” and finally director of performance.

The Frenchman was the first major purchase of the Vasseur era at Ferrari, characterised above all at the beginning by the exits (with Mattia BinottoLaurent also left shortly after Mekies and David Sanchez respectively in RB and McLaren). The new technical director anticipated the arrival of Lewis Hamilton by six months, who will return to Maranello starting from January 2025.

Serra takes Enrico’s place Cardilethe latest big name to leave Ferrari (towards Aston Martin). The divisions Chassis Project Engineering (entrusted to Fabio Montecchi), Vehicle Performance (entrusted to Marco Adurno), Aerodynamics (entrusted to Diego Tondi), Track Engineering (entrusted to Matteo Togninalli) and Chassis Operations (entrusted to Diego Ioverno, who will also remain as Sporting Director) will report to him.