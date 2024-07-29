The vote of Venezuelans abroad in the presidential elections this Sunday was full of symbolism. “We are free for everyone,” was one of the most repeated phrases on social media by those who were able to exercise their right. In Mexico, 3,214 Venezuelans were called to vote. The jubilation and the festive atmosphere took over Schiller Street in Polanco, the neighborhood where the Venezuelan Embassy is located. It was a day of reunion. “We are a nation again,” said Venezuelan writer Gisela Kozak after voting after years in exile. Many like her did not leave after voting, they remained in place waiting for the results accompanied by hundreds of compatriots who could not vote but heeded the call to support this historic day in the South American country.

And excitement quickly turned to anguish. The results of the National Electoral Council (CNE), a body close to Chavez, gave victory to President Nicolás Maduro, an announcement that raised questions from the international community and opposition sectors, some of which have called it “fraud.”

Thousands of Venezuelan citizens await the results of the presidential elections, in a square near the Venezuelan consulate in Santiago (Chile). AILEN DIAZ (EFE)

Scenes like these were repeated in dozens of American and European cities that have been the destination of almost eight million Venezuelans who have been forced to leave the country in recent years. Of these, nearly five million people had the right to vote abroad, but only 1% could cast their ballot in a ballot box this Sunday due to the numerous obstacles imposed by the authorities.

That did not stop hundreds of migrants and exiles from gathering at voting centers abroad or at other points in their destination cities in support of the electoral process during the day and as the night progressed to follow the results.

In New York, Venezuelans gathered on Roosevelt Avenue. Angel Colmenares (EFE)

In Bogotá, the capital of Colombia, the main destination for Venezuelan migrants —2.7 million, according to figures from the International Organization for Migration (IOM)—, only 7,000 people were eligible to vote at eight polling stations in the Colegio Técnico Palermo, located in the town of Teusaquillo. Thousands of Venezuelans arrived there, having gathered in the Parque Distrital Alfonso López, two blocks from the voting place, during the day.

At night, they gathered in Plaza Bolívar to await the results. Chants of “Yes we can” or “And it will fall and it will fall, this Government will fall” were heard there, as well as in other places such as outside the Venezuelan embassy in the Dominican Republic, or in Quito, where hundreds of people with flags and balloons in the colors of Venezuela marched along the main avenues of the city.

In the Ecuadorian capital, a group of Venezuelan migrants also displayed a huge tricolor flag during a mass at the Nuestra Señora de La Paz church while singing the song ‘Venezuela’ by Luis Silva. Another song that resonated among Venezuelans abroad was ‘Volver a casa’ by Mario Cáceres, which was heard in the streets of Santiago de Chile.

In that country, thousands of Venezuelans gathered in different regions such as Maule, Valparaíso, Biobío, Arica and Parinacota, and Antofagasta. In Santiago, migrants gathered from the morning at the Venezuelan embassy to wait for the elections to take place, although most of them were able to vote. Waving flags and singing their country’s anthem, Venezuelans took over the Inés de Suárez square – close to the embassy – to the point that the Carabineros decided to partially cut off traffic on one of the roads.

Citizens shout slogans during a rally called under the slogan ‘Let’s raise our voices for change in Venezuela’ this Sunday in Plaza de Colón, in Madrid. Marshal (EFE)

“I couldn’t vote because I couldn’t register,” Mariana Pérez, 36, a resident of Chile, told EL PAÍS. “We live near the embassy. In the afternoon, my husband and I went out to walk our baby and the atmosphere was incredible. [Había] There were many cars in a caravan heading towards the rally. People were leaving the metro in droves. All of them with their Venezuelan flags, or with some Vinotinto shirt or with messages for freedom. They all had in common the hope that now something will change in Venezuela, that it will be the end of the dictatorship. The joy was contagious. My husband, who is Chilean, gave me a Venezuelan flag. I hope our baby can get to know the country where I grew up before Chavismo arrived.”

In Quito, Venezuelans took to the streets early in the morning. Jose Jacome (EFE)

Hundreds of these citizens stayed until the end of the voting to await the results from the National Electoral Centre (CNE). And even before any results were announced, they celebrated in caravans of cars in the Chilean capital and cheered a possible victory for the opposition.

In the United States, the Venezuelan diaspora has gathered throughout the day in different cities. In Miami, the heart of the exile in that country, thousands of citizens have gathered in the afternoon in the José Martí park where they have placed a giant screen to follow the results. It is estimated that more than 500,000 Venezuelans officially reside in the United States who have been left without voting after the Government of Nicolás Maduro decided to close its diplomatic missions in that country in 2019.

In Miami, hundreds of Venezuelans follow the news broadcast about the election day. Marco Bello (REUTERS)

In Spain, of the more than 400,000 people born in Venezuela and of legal age, only 24,770 were able to register to vote due to bureaucratic obstacles. Thousands of people gathered in Madrid’s Plaza de Colón, where thousands of Venezuelans gathered during the day with Venezuelan flags, caps and t-shirts and chanting slogans such as “Venezuela, freedom”, “See you at home” or “Damn the soldier who points his gun at the people”. Although some stayed until late at night, they ended up returning home before the results were known. And on Monday morning they woke up to the news that turned hope into anguish.

