Mexico.- It is no secret to anyone that the Mexican gastronomy It is one of the best in the world, however, it never hurts to be internationally recognized as such. In view of this, it is worth noting that it was recently announced that the Oaxaca cheese It is among the top of the best in the world.

The diversity of flavors, colors, ingredients, and techniques that make up Mexican food has made it globally recognized as one of the best internationally. Proof of this is the fact that it is classified as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by Unesco.

Now the also known as “quesillo” in the state of Oaxaca has been considered one of the best cheeses in the world, being only surpassed by cheeses from Italian.

According TasteAtlas in its Best Cheeses in the World 2023 categoryOaxaca cheese occupies the place number 5 on the list.

Oaxaca cheese is only preceded by the Italian cheeses “parmigiano Reggiano”, “gorgonzola piccante”, “burrata” and “grana padano”, even beating other presentations made in the European country.

It is in this way that the quesillo managed to reach a 4.7 rating in the world rankingwith the following description:

“Oaxacan cheese is a semi-soft white cheese made from cow’s milk. The cheese is characterized by its fibrous texture. It has a tasty, creamy, smooth and buttery flavor, which makes it ideal for quesadillas, empanadas and tlayudas. The cheese has excellent melting properties, which is why it is often used in many baked dishes.”

Oaxaca cheese is normally used in its native land in quesadillas, as well as in the preparation of the popular tlayudas. Meanwhile, in other states of the Mexican territory its use does not deviate much from what it is given in its state of origin.

It should be noted that TasteSAtlas is a culinary guide that focuses on the discovery and description of food reviews from different countries around the world, based on expert reviews and research articles on the matter.