The second edition of Hermosa Fest festival, which will be held on October 13 and 14 at Trips Summer Club in La Manga, offers a lineup headlined by artists such as Zahara Rave, La Casa Azul, Miss Caffeina, Ojete Calor, La La Love You, Cartagena-based Nunatak and Funambulista, among others. The event, which is consolidating itself as a festival in favor of diversity, has already sold more than 4,000 tickets. The figure was announced during the presentation event of this edition, led by Cristina Mora, councilor for Social Policy, Family and Equality, together with Alfonso Torres, manager of Trips, and Antonio Palazón, director of the festival.

Also present at the presentation were José Espinosa, president of the businessmen in La Manga and Cabo de Palos, and Pedro López Cánovas, general director of the Hotelania group. In addition to Juan José López Escolar, member of the Municipal Corporation.

The Hermosa Fest was born as “a festival that aims to create a space of diversity, respect and entertainment,” said Cristina Mora, highlighting that “it is a festival that has arisen from the promotion of culture.” Committing, always from the City Council, “to the celebration of great festivals in our territory, thus turning Cartagena into the cultural capital of the Music Region,” Mora highlighted.

That the festival is held in October allows “not only to maintain jobs, but also to create new ones,” said the mayor, adding “that the more than four thousand tickets sold are filling three hotels in La Manga.” With this, Trips Summer Club fulfills one of its main objectives and bets, as indicated by its manager: «We are betting on deseasonalizing La Manga. May La Manga not only be June, July and August.

Among the more than 4,000 tickets sold, a fact that Torres himself classified as “a success”, the international focus that has been achieved this year stands out. The businessman stated that “there are clients who come from all over the world. “They come from Mexico, the United States or England.”

Nunatak and tightrope walker



Regarding the programming, Palazón highlighted that “the Hermosa Fest has a responsibility with the bands of Cartagena.” Along these lines, he has counted on the Cartagena group Nunatak and Funambulista, who this year is ambassador of the Region of Murcia. Joining the lineup are Zahara Rave, who will make her only live performance in this format at the festival, La Casa Azul, Ojete Calor, La La Love You and Elyella, among others.

One of the most special concerts will also be that of Miss Caffeina, as it comes after the band announced, a few weeks ago, a temporary hiatus that will take effect in February 2024.