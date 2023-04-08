In recent days, two photographs have connected the more than 6,300 kilometers that separate the State of Quintana Roo, in Mexico, and Santiago, Chile. The images are radically different, but they speak of the same thing: a security crisis. In the first, some soldiers patrol the beaches of one of Mexico’s tourist paradises. From the Caribbean to the Pacific, from Cancun to Acapulco, the slogan is the same, to protect visitors in the middle of the vacation season after Holy Week began with eight murders in those two destinations. The second snapshot shows the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, together with former presidents Sebastián Piñera, Michelle Bachelet and Ricardo Lagos, at the funeral of Daniel Palma, the third police officer assassinated in just over three weeks.

An imaginary line can be drawn between the militarization of the Mexican coast and that sign of unity of the Chilean political class, which in reality becomes very palpable in the day-to-day life of the region. It crosses Central America, Ecuador, Peru and extends to Colombia and even Argentina. Behind it, organized crime, violence, mafias that exploit migratory flows and misery complicate government plans, slow down reforms and top the lists of the main problems of Latin Americans. The most flagrant case of the phenomenon, the most recent although in absolute terms not as deep as in other countries, threatens to cause a crisis in Boric’s government coalition. This week the block was broken in Congress before the vote on a law that increases the power of the police, which was finally approved. Last year was the most violent in the last decade in the South American country, with a homicide rate of 4.6 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The data is well below the 40.4 registered by Venezuela, but it represents an anomaly that puts the young left-wing president in a difficult situation. This emergency is also mixed with migratory challenges. The suspects in the latest murder are Venezuelans and, given the massive arrival of foreigners, the Executive has already deployed the Army on the northern border. “When it comes to fighting crime in the Chilean State, there are no fissures… There is no government and opposition, there is no left or right, there are no old people or young people. We are in this crusade all united”, Boric proclaimed this week. According to a regional survey published at the end of February by the Gallup consultancy, 71% of Chileans believe that crime had skyrocketed in the previous four months.

A woman holds a Chilean flag during a funeral procession for a murdered police officer in Santiago, Chile, on April 6. Stephen Felix (AP)

This perception intensifies to 85% in Ecuador, one of the countries that, since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic just three years ago, has experienced one of the worst escalations of violence in the region due to the consolidation of criminal gangs. . Nearly half of the population, 48%, also declares that a member of their household was the victim of a robbery or robbery between September and December 2022. Added to this panorama is the chaos in the most violent city in the country. , Guayaquil, where almost 600 murders have been perpetrated in less than four months. The political balances of Quito are very different from those of Santiago and the president, the conservative Guillermo Lasso, has just authorized citizens to carry arms. A controversial measure that overthrows a regulation designed precisely to contain violence: now any Ecuadorian over the age of 25 who passes psycho-technical tests, among other requirements, will be able to have access to a gun.

Although Lasso and Boric are at ideological antipodes, the two leaders have to deal with a high popularity loss reflected by all the polls. Where, on the other hand, a setback in presidential approval is hardly perceived is in Mexico. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who is about to begin his last year in office, radically changed his security strategy compared to his predecessors Enrique Peña Nieto and Felipe Calderón. The slogan of “hugs, not bullets”, so criticized by his political adversaries and which alluded to a pacification of the country through comprehensive political action against poverty instead of direct confrontation with organized crime, has nevertheless crashed with reality. The Government has had to face a new war between cartels, a substantial increase in migration -which also means an increase in the presence of mafias that exploit migrants-, the fentanyl pandemic and increasing pressures of the United States, especially from the most radical sectors of the Republican Party. Although homicides were reduced last year, according to government figures, by 7.1%, the figures continue to be stratospheric and discouraging: 30,968 people. And with a view to the 2024 elections, insecurity tops the concerns of citizens.

López Obrador has not been the only president to seek a structural approach to peace. The so-called “total peace” project pursued by the Colombian Gustavo Petro is now going through a particularly delicate moment in a country that is emerging from more than half a century of conflict between the State and the FARC. Talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN), the oldest active guerrilla in the Americas, are in doubt after the attack that killed nine soldiers two weeks ago. The president himself did not hide his deep anger. “He’s angry,” he came to move around him as a deal with the insurgent group recedes further and further.

Venezuela has led the statistics of violence in Latin America for decades, but its population, which is experiencing a palpable economic improvement after the resumption of the oil business between the Executive of Nicolás Maduro and the United States, is not as concerned as in neighboring countries. . 35% of Venezuelans have a perception of an increase in crime in their community. This is, well below Peru (79%), which since Pedro Castillo’s failed self-coup last December has a weak government that has focused on isolating itself and repressing protests. But the perception of insecurity in Venezuela is also far from a destination that was traditionally an oasis: Costa Rica. The Central American country, which abolished the army 75 years ago, has recorded a 66.5% increase in murders since 2012.

Violence and organized crime do not give a truce to any government. The narco, especially the organization known as Red Command, is gaining ground in Rio de Janeiro and Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva rescued his old public safety plan weeks ago. But Argentina is also on alert and Congress has approved a plan to strengthen security in the city of Rosario, which was the scene of an attack on a supermarket by Lionel Messi’s in-laws a month ago.

The exception is El Salvador, where, according to InSightCrime, “the government’s direct offensive against gangs caused a drastic reduction in homicide rates, although presumably at the cost of systematic human rights violations.” “Zero homicide” or “the safest month”, Nayib Bukele usually boasts through social networks. The other side of the coin is repression and, according to organizations such as Human Rights Watch, an accumulation of abuses, the flight forward of a president who changed the constitutional rules of the game to be re-elected.

A member of the army checks on a man in Guayaquil, Ecuador, after a state of emergency was declared on April 3. GERARDO MENOSCAL (AFP)

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.